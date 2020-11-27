Log in
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
illimity Bank S p A : Notice publication documents Shareholders Meeting

11/27/2020 | 12:43pm EST
illimity Bank S.p.A. - Registered Office Via Soperga 9, Milano

Share Capital Eur 45.503.237,77, of which Euro 44.006.566,43 subscribed and paid up

Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Business Register - REA MI no. 2534291

Tax Code no. 03192350365 - ABI Code 03395 - enrolled in the Register of Banks no. 5710

Parent Company of the Group illimity Bank S.p.A. enrolled in the Banking Groups Register no. 245

Web site: www.illimity.com

NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 27 November 2020 - In view of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. to be held on 22 December 2020 in single call, the Company has made the following documents publicly available at its office in Milan, via Soperga no. 9 - according to the terms and in compliance with the provision set forth by the Decree issued by the President of the Council of Ministers on 3 November 2020 - at its website www.illimity.com ("Investor Relations / Shareholders and BoD Meetings" Section), and at the authorized storage mechanism "SDIR 1INFO", available at www.1info.it according to terms set forth by applicable laws:

  • Report on remuneration policy, also pursuant to article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:42:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
