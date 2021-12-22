illimity Bank S p A : Press release – Requirements verification of newly appointed Director
VERIFICATION OF THE REQUIREMENTS (FIT & PROPER) OF
FRANCESCA LANZA AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Milan, 22 December 2021 - Following the press release of 15 December 2021 after the Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. (the "Bank"), with regard to, in particular, the appointment of Francesca Lanza as new member of the Board of Directors, we inform that the Board of Directors, in today's meeting, has verified for the new Director, pursuant to applicable law and based on the declarations received and on the information collected, the existence of the requirements (Fit & Proper) of professionalism, integrity and independence as well as propriety and expertise, time commitment for the effective performance of office, compliance with the limit for the number of offices held and the absence of causes for ineligibility or disqualifying situation. The Board of Directors has also verified compliance by the representative with the so-called interlocking prohibition with regard to the offices held and, finally, it has confirmed the assessment of adequate composition of the corporate body as a whole.
In particular, as a result of such assessments, the Board verified for Director Francesca Lanza the compliance with the independence requirements, pursuant to article 26 of Legislative Decree. no. 385/1993 (TUB), by the Italian Ministry's Decree no. 169/2020 and by articles 147-ter paragraph 4 and 148, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (TUF) as well as pursuant to article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code to which the Bank complies.
Following such assessments, the Board of Directors has also consequently confirmed the current composition of its Committees, as already communicated on 11 November 2021.
