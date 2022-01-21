illimity Bank S p A : Press release – Shareholders' Meeting for one-tier system

APPROVAL TO CALL AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ON 21 FEBRUARY 2022

TO ADOPT THE ONE-TIER SYSTEM

AS GOVERNANCE MODEL

AND

TO INCLUDE SUSTAINABLE SUCCESS EXPLICITLY

AS PART OF THE NEW BYLAWS, IN LINE WITH THE

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

Milan, 21 January 2022 - Meeting today under the chairmanship of Rosalba Casiraghi, the Board of Directors of illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") inter alia approved the calling of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 21 February 2022.

More specifically, the Board of Directors intends to submit to shareholders the adoption of the "one- tier system" as management and control model (governance model) for the Bank, together with the relative changes to the Bylaws for their approval.

In line with the Corporate Governance Code, to which the Bank adheres, the revision of the Bylaws also explicitly envisages that the Board of Directors, as the body with a strategic supervision function pursuant to applicable pro tempore laws and regulations, should lead the Bank by pursuing sustainable success for the purpose of creating long-term value for the benefit of shareholders, taking into account the interests of illimity's material stakeholders.

The notice of call for the Shareholders' Meeting and the illustrative reports will be filed and made available, within the time limits prescribed by law, at the Bank's registered office at Via Soperga 9, Milan and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and published on illimity's website www.illimity.com under the section "Governance/Shareholders and BoD Meetings" as well as on the website of the authorised storage mechanism "1INFO", www.1info.it.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.7741.464948 - silvia.benzi@illimity.com