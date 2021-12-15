illimity Bank S p A : Shareholders' Meeting approves the new Remuneration Policy and appoints new Board member

GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

Numbers on the Board of Directors supplemented through the appointment of Francesca Lanza

The update approved to the "Report on the 2021 Remuneration Policy" and the procedures used to adopt and implement this policy

The adoption approved of a new Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTI Plan") for the period 2021-2025 linked to the new financial and sustainability objectives of the Strategic Plan presented on 22 June

Milan, 15 December 2021 - The General Meeting of the Shareholders of illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") was held today in accordance with the means established by current legislation1 and adopted the following resolutions.

Numbers on the Bank's Board of Directors supplemented through the appointment of Francesca Lanza. Following the resignation of the director Martin Ngombwa and on the proposal of the shareholder AMC Metis S.à r.l. (a company controlled by Atlas Merchant Capital LP), the ordinary General Meeting of shareholders approved by majority vote (96.7%) the appointment of Francesca Lanza as the new member of illimity's Board of Directors. Francesca Lanza Tans will remain in office for the remaining period of the current term and accordingly until the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2023 annual accounts

The curriculum vitae of the new director will be made available on the Bank's website www.illimity.comunder the section "Governance/Corporate Bodies/Board of Directors".

Remuneration Policy and Long-Term Incentive Plan. The Shareholders' Meeting also approved by majority vote (98.6%) the updating of Section I of the Report on the 2021 Remuneration Policy, which defines the remuneration systems and incentives for financial year 2021 for members of corporate bodies with functions of a strategic supervisory, management and control nature and the remaining members of staff, including key personnel, of illimity Bank S.p.A. and its two direct and/or indirect subsidiaries. This was also drawn up pursuant to article 123-ter,paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (the Consolidated Law on Finance or "TUF"), article 84-quaterof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation") and the remuneration provisions of Circular no. 285/2013 of the Bank of Italy.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved by majority vote (98%) the adoption a new Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTI Plan") for the period 2021-2025, linked to the economic-financial and ESG objectives of the new Strategic Plan. This LTI Plan replaces:

the Stock Option Plan" (also "SOP"), whose adoption was approved by the Shareholders'

