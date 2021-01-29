illimity Bank S p A : is a “Great Place to Work” also in 2020

ILLIMITY'S SUSTAINABLE GROWTH CONTINUES CONFIRMING TO BE A

Milan, 29 January 2021. For the second consecutive year, illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "group"), a high-tech banking group listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has been awarded the certification by "Great Place to Work", the leading HR consultancy institute in Italy for the study and analysis of the workplace environment.

This recognition was given following an online survey carried out among all the group's over 600 employees in November and December 2020. From the questionnaire completed by the illimiters it emerged that they have high esteem for management's skills and ethics, are proud of working for the business and harbour a strong sense of teamwork. With a response rate of 95%, the figures highlighted an especially positive perception of the working environment, considered excellent by 85% of employees, and a Trust Index© of 80%. More specifically, the Trust Index© summarises in percentage terms the positive responses expressed by employees in five areas relating to the workplace environment: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. These opinions were expressed to the same extent by both men and women - currently 57% and 43% of the workforce respectively with an average age of 36 years - confirming a working environment based exclusively on abilities and merit and consisting of staff coming from more than 200 companies and 20 different countries.

This important recognition testifies to illimity's commitment towards its people, whose number has risen from 60 to 640 in little more than two years and is certain to increase further. The group is constantly looking for new talents and at the current moment has 21 vacant positions, a third of which relating to professional jobs in a technological environment ranging from data scientists to IT developers. illimity's growth has taken place in parallel with the development of a sustainable organisation of the way of working, thereby providing its employees with the possibility of obtaining the right balance between work and family life while at the same time releasing their potential by way of training programmes.

illimity's 2020 was characterised by numerous initiatives in that sense, with a particular focus on gender equality. The company put its name to the Valore D manifesto for the employment of women, while the all-female illimitHER mentoring initiative, created to foster the STEM culture among young women, also got under way. Another aspect on which the bank is putting specific emphasis is corporate welfare, with several measures and new initiatives taking off on various fronts. From a caring standpoint, a number of different initiatives were initiated in light of the current health emergency - ranging from the granting of additional hourly leave given to staff to look after children and other family members and free of charge swab testing, yoga and pilates courses through to the internal development of an app for booking spaces and desks in compliance with social distancing requirements. From a training and development standpoint, initiatives were created out of constant exchanges of views with illimiters - ranging from the 600 "coffees", also virtual, organised over time between HR and employees, as part of a constant listening approach, to the strengthening of professional career paths: not only internal but also external, such as for example the creation of the first master's degree in credit management, conceived by illimity in conjunction with the Milan MIP Polytechnic.

