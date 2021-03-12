Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Illimity Bank S.p.A.    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : Notice publication documents

03/12/2021 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

illimity Bank S.p.A. - Registered Office Via Soperga 9, Milano

Share Capital Eur 50,288,411.49, of which Euro 48,791,740.15 subscribed and paid up

Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Business Register - REA MI no. 2534291

Tax Code no. 03192350365 - ABI Code 03395 - enrolled in the Register of Banks no. 5710

Parent Company of the Group illimity Bank S.p.A.

enrolled in the Banking Groups Register no. 245

Web site: www.illimity.com

NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 12 March 2021 - In view of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. to be held on 22 April 2021 in single call, the Company has made the following documents publicly available at its office in Milan, via Soperga no. 9 - according to the terms and in compliance with the provision set forth by the Law Decree no. 18/2020 of 17 March 2020, converted with amendments into Law no. 27/2020, as subsequently amended and in line with the measures most recently set forth by Decree issued by the President of the Council of Ministers on 2 March 2021 and by Law Decree no 15 of 23 February 2021 - at its website www.illimity.com ("Investor Relations / Shareholders and BoD Meetings" Section), and at the authorized storage mechanism "SDIR 1INFO", available at www.1info.it according to terms set forth by applicable laws:

  • - the Reports on items no. 6.1, 6.2 and 6.3 on the agenda of the ordinary Shareholders Meeting;

  • - the proxy form and voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. as Designated Representative;

  • - the proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Designated Representative, including voting instructions.

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 19:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
02:13pILLIMITY BANK S P A  : Notice publication documents
PU
03/10ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : Ordinary Shareholders' meeting notice of call – 22 ..
PU
03/10ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : approves the draft annual accounts 2020 - Amended the Ban..
PU
03/10ILLIMITY APPOINTED AS NOMAD FOR ITAL : New Services Supporting Country's SMEs To..
AQ
03/10ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : is appointed as a Nomad for Italy's alternative Investmen..
PU
03/02ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : Boys and girls, young men and women, be curious.
PU
02/25ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : Notice of publication of documents
PU
02/12ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : "illimity, in one year 31 million profits. In May, plan w..
PU
02/11ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : Direct Banking at the heart of illimity's growth
PU
02/11ILLIMITY BANK S P A  : SME division rounds off 2020 on strong footing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 159 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2020 31,0 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 673 M 804 M 805 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,35 €
Last Close Price 9,17 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Renato Mele Chief Financial Officer
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Giancarlo Bruno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.2.00%806
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.44%470 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.86%321 279
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.74%289 817
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.25%201 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ