illimity Bank S p A : in partnership with Kerakoll for the 110% Superbonus

KERAKOLL GROUP AND ILLIMITY IN PARTNERSHIP FOR THE 110%
SUPERBONUS
For corporate customers: the purchase of tax credits and advisory services at all stages in the process for obtaining tax subsidies.
Focus on thermal insulation and seismic safety measures.
Milan / Sassuolo, 31 May 2021 - Kerakoll Group, world leader in the green building sector, and illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank"), have entered a partnership designed to provide companies and professionals with a complete assistance service for taking advantage of the benefits available under the Italian government's 110% Superbonus scheme.
The services are directed at businesses operating in the energy upgrade and seismic building safety sectors which opt for the sale of the tax credit as part of the process for obtaining the new fiscal subsidy.
In this respect, illimity began purchasing tax credits from businesses at the end of 2020 as a means of providing them with practical support in applying for the 110% Superbonus scheme and the other building subsidies envisaged by the government's Revival Decree.
More specifically, the Bank provides dedicated assistance and advice to support companies in carrying out energy upgrade and/or seismic risk reduction measures on the country's property stock. This activity also includes specific financing solutions designed to provide the funds needed at the start of the work.
The Bank ensures that the transferor of the tax credit is provided with a swift and secure process at all stages: from the identification of the documentation required to initiate the procedure to control from a fiscal standpoint and certification that all the administrative steps required by law have been complied with.
The service is provided in partnership with Kerakoll, thereby ensuring that the entire procedure for obtaining the Superbonus is carried out in a precise and effective manner through coordinated full- circle advice provided to the Bank's customers.
Kerakoll's experts accompany customers at every step along the way, starting with the planning stage, with the possibility of activating on request the network of professionals required (surveyors, engineers, accountants), both in the case of small-scale intervention and in situations with more complex issues that call for the involvement of condominium administrators or contractors.
Kerakoll's technologies enable businesses to gain access to the Revival Decree's "driving" measures, those for thermally insulating surfaces using the materials set out in the Minimum Environmental Criteria, through the use of the complete KlimaExpert range of specific ETA-certified solutions, and to intervention improving earthquake resistance for structures in reinforced concrete or masonry by means of certified innovative epoxy or mineral matrix composite systems combined
with very high strength galvanised steel mesh, natural basalt or glass fibre grids and steel aramids and micro-fibres.
"The Superbonus is not only an important opportunity at a company level - stated Claudio Motta, General Manager of Kerakoll - but it is above all an occasion to for providing our contribution to stimulating the country's economy, upgrading its building stock and enhancing its landscape resources, in an approach of corporate responsibility that today more than ever must aim at sustainability and innovation. The choice of having a partner of excellence like illimity, with whom we have in common the goal of always aiming for innovation, is certainly the best we could do ".
Paolo Piovini, in charge of illimity's Superbonus activities, commented: "Purchasing tax credits has enabled us to take a further step in supporting businesses, thereby extending the range of services the SME Division provides for them. Above all, in the difficult economic climate in which we currently find ourselves, we are proud to continue supporting our companies with the aim of contributing to the modernisation and growth of Italy's property stock from an eco-sustainable standpoint".
* * *
Kerakoll is the first company in the world to offer a global solution for green building materials and services as a means of building and living in harmony with the environment and wellbeing in the home.
Since 1968 - the year when the Group was founded by Romano Sghedoni in Sassuolo, in the heart of the most important ceramic district in the world - Kerakoll has continued to expand in both the Italian and international building materials markets to reach its current position as leader in green building, with an acknowledged technological primacy at an international level.
From a turnover of EUR 11 million in 1990, Kerakoll has now reached total revenue of around EUR 500 million - of which 45% earned on foreign markets - and can count on approximately 2,000 employees and collaborators. As of today, Kerakoll has a direct presence in 12 different countries, with 16 manufacturing sites in Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece, France, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil, and has an ambitious plan under way for a total of EUR 175 million to be invested over the next five years.
For further information: www.kerakoll.com
illimity Bank S.p.A.
illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform, neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the illimity Group. The story of illimity began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 600 employees and ended 2020 with assets exceeding 4 billion euro.
* * *
