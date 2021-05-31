illimity Bank S p A : in partnership with Kerakoll for the 110% Superbonus

KERAKOLL GROUP AND ILLIMITY IN PARTNERSHIP FOR THE 110%

SUPERBONUS

For corporate customers: the purchase of tax credits and advisory services at all stages in the process for obtaining tax subsidies.

Focus on thermal insulation and seismic safety measures.

Milan / Sassuolo, 31 May 2021 - Kerakoll Group, world leader in the green building sector, and illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank"), have entered a partnership designed to provide companies and professionals with a complete assistance service for taking advantage of the benefits available under the Italian government's 110% Superbonus scheme.

The services are directed at businesses operating in the energy upgrade and seismic building safety sectors which opt for the sale of the tax credit as part of the process for obtaining the new fiscal subsidy.

In this respect, illimity began purchasing tax credits from businesses at the end of 2020 as a means of providing them with practical support in applying for the 110% Superbonus scheme and the other building subsidies envisaged by the government's Revival Decree.

More specifically, the Bank provides dedicated assistance and advice to support companies in carrying out energy upgrade and/or seismic risk reduction measures on the country's property stock. This activity also includes specific financing solutions designed to provide the funds needed at the start of the work.

The Bank ensures that the transferor of the tax credit is provided with a swift and secure process at all stages: from the identification of the documentation required to initiate the procedure to control from a fiscal standpoint and certification that all the administrative steps required by law have been complied with.

The service is provided in partnership with Kerakoll, thereby ensuring that the entire procedure for obtaining the Superbonus is carried out in a precise and effective manner through coordinated full- circle advice provided to the Bank's customers.

Kerakoll's experts accompany customers at every step along the way, starting with the planning stage, with the possibility of activating on request the network of professionals required (surveyors, engineers, accountants), both in the case of small-scale intervention and in situations with more complex issues that call for the involvement of condominium administrators or contractors.

Kerakoll's technologies enable businesses to gain access to the Revival Decree's "driving" measures, those for thermally insulating surfaces using the materials set out in the Minimum Environmental Criteria, through the use of the complete KlimaExpert range of specific ETA-certified solutions, and to intervention improving earthquake resistance for structures in reinforced concrete or masonry by means of certified innovative epoxy or mineral matrix composite systems combined