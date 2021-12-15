illimity Bank S p A : prepare the digital bank account for SMEs. The interview of Carlo Panella by the Economia del Corriere della Sera
Disclaimer
illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Sales 2021
283 M
318 M
318 M
Net income 2021
65,0 M
73,2 M
73,2 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
15,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 006 M
1 134 M
1 132 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,86x
Nbr of Employees
703
Free-Float
70,8%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
12,92 €
Average target price
13,97 €
Spread / Average Target
8,10%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.