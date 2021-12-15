Log in
    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : prepare the digital bank account for SMEs. The interview of Carlo Panella by the Economia del Corriere della Sera

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
13 dicembre 2021

.

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 283 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 65,0 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 006 M 1 134 M 1 132 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 703
Free-Float 70,8%
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,92 €
Average target price 13,97 €
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Renato Mele Chief Financial Officer & Head-Central Function
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Teixeira Filipe Chief Information Officer
Francesco Martiniello Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.43.72%1 134
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.28%470 271
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.60%361 164
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%243 441
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.38%203 360
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%194 936