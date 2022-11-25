illimity Bank S p A : renews EMTN programme for 3 billion euro

ILLIMITY RENEWED THE EMTN PROGRAMME

FOR ISSUANCES UP TO 3 BILLION EURO

Milan, 25 November 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") yesterday renewed its "Euro Medium Term Notes" (EMTN) Programme that enables the issuance of debt instruments up to a maximum aggregate amount of 3 billion euro, listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and addressed exclusively to institutional investors.

The renewal of the Programme will allow illimity to continue to take advantage of funding opportunities in the market from time to time and further diversify its funding sources.

Please note that, as part of the previous EMTN Programme, illimity has already successfully issued in December 2020 its first senior preferred bond with a 3-year maturity for a total amount of 300 million euro and in July 2021 its first subordinated Tier 2 bond with a 10-year maturity and a 5-year call option for a total amount of 200 million euro, both listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange (Ireland).

The Arranger for the Programme is BNP Paribas, the Fiscal and Paying Agent is BNP Paribas Securities Services.

The Dealers are BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International.

With reference to the legal aspects, illimity has been assisted by Studio Legale Cappelli RCCD, while BNP Paribas has been assisted by Clifford Chance Studio Legale Associato.

