illimity Bank S p A : renews EMTN programme for 3 billion euro

ILLIMITY RENEWED THE EMTN PROGRAMME
FOR ISSUANCES UP TO 3 BILLION EURO
Milan, 25 November 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") yesterday renewed its "Euro Medium Term Notes" (EMTN) Programme that enables the issuance of debt instruments up to a maximum aggregate amount of 3 billion euro, listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and addressed exclusively to institutional investors.
The renewal of the Programme will allow illimity to continue to take advantage of funding opportunities in the market from time to time and further diversify its funding sources.
Please note that, as part of the previous EMTN Programme, illimity has already successfully issued in December 2020 its first senior preferred bond with a 3-year maturity for a total amount of 300 million euro and in July 2021 its first subordinated Tier 2 bond with a 10-year maturity and a 5-year call option for a total amount of 200 million euro, both listed on the Dublin Stock Exchange (Ireland).
The Arranger for the Programme is BNP Paribas, the Fiscal and Paying Agent is BNP Paribas Securities Services.
The Dealers are BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International.
With reference to the legal aspects, illimity has been assisted by Studio Legale Cappelli RCCD, while BNP Paribas has been assisted by Clifford Chance Studio Legale Associato.
illimity Bank S.p.A.
illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 850 employees and ended at 30 September 2022 with assets of around 5.3 billion euro.
