illimity Bank S p A : structures the first multi-originator securitisation of corporate loans

ILLIMITY STRUCTURES THE FIRST MULTI-ORIGINATOR SECURITISATION

OF CORPORATE LOANS WORTH 40 MILLION EURO

Milan, 31 October 2022 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), through its Investment Banking Division, has completed the first multi-originator securitisation of a portfolio of corporate loans originated by Cassa di Risparmio di Asti S.p.A. ("CR Asti") and Banco di Credito P. Azzoaglio S.p.A. ("Banco Azzoaglio").

The structured finance transaction - aimed at the issue of a unitranche ABS note worth 40 million euro - was carried out by illimity, which acted as Arranger and Investor, with the objective of supporting the originator's commercial strategies.

Fabiano Lionetti, Head of Investment Banking in illimity, commented: "We are very pleased at having concluded such a complex operation successfully and in such a short period of time, thanks also to the partnership established with the two banks. This is the first multi-originatorsecuritisation structured by the Investment Banking Division and follows on from the operations successfully concluded in the first nine months of this year."

Enrico Berruti, Head of Corporate Market Services in Banca di Asti, remarked: "We took the decision in an extremely difficult time to provide concrete support to the working capital needs of our businesses through the use of a non-instalmentloan backed by the Central Guarantee Fund and having an innovative and digital onboarding process. We are pleased with the working relationship built up with all the players in this initiative, which has enabled us to enhance the value of our portfolio."

Carlo Ramondetti, General Manager of Banco Azzoaglio, stated: "This important operation is part of a wider securitisation programme drawn up by the bank, as always close to the needs of the local area. It is the second operation of its kind and others will follow."

