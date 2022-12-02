illimity Bank S p A : successfully completed its second senior bond issuance

ILLIMITY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ITS SECOND BOND ISSUE: PLACED A 3-YEARS SENIOR PREFERRED BOND OF 300 MILLION EURO

Milan, 2 December 2022 - Yesterday illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity") successfully completed the second issue of a senior preferred bond (the "Issuance" or the "New Notes") for a total amount of 300 million euro and a maturity of 3 years, under its 3 billion euro EMTN Programme.

The Issuance, intended for institutional investors, envisaged an initial spread indication in the Mid Swap area +435bps which, thanks to the robust demand received from over 120 domestic and foreign investors, was reduced over the course of the morning to the final level of Mid Swap +395bps, with an issue price of 100%.

The New Notes was mainly allocated to Asset Managers (45%) and Banks (42%). In terms of geographical breakdown, 69% was allocated to Italian investors, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland (13%), Switzerland (10%), France (5%) and other countries (3%).

The New Notes will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with an expected "BB-" rating from Fitch. The settlement date will be 9 December 2022 and the maturity date will be 9 December 2025.

The Joint Lead Managers in charge of placing the New Notes and supporting illimity in the transaction were: Goldman Sachs International, BNP Paribas and IMI Intesa Sanpaolo.

