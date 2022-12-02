illimity Bank S p A : successfully completed its second senior bond issuance

ILLIMITY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ITS SECOND BOND ISSUE: PLACED A 3-YEARS SENIOR PREFERRED BOND OF 300 MILLION EURO
Milan, 2 December 2022 - Yesterday illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity") successfully completed the second issue of a senior preferred bond (the "Issuance" or the "New Notes") for a total amount of 300 million euro and a maturity of 3 years, under its 3 billion euro EMTN Programme.
The Issuance, intended for institutional investors, envisaged an initial spread indication in the Mid Swap area +435bps which, thanks to the robust demand received from over 120 domestic and foreign investors, was reduced over the course of the morning to the final level of Mid Swap +395bps, with an issue price of 100%.
The New Notes was mainly allocated to Asset Managers (45%) and Banks (42%). In terms of geographical breakdown, 69% was allocated to Italian investors, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland (13%), Switzerland (10%), France (5%) and other countries (3%).
The New Notes will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with an expected "BB-" rating from Fitch. The settlement date will be 9 December 2022 and the maturity date will be 9 December 2025.
The Joint Lead Managers in charge of placing the New Notes and supporting illimity in the transaction were: Goldman Sachs International, BNP Paribas and IMI Intesa Sanpaolo.
***
For further information:
Head of IR & Sustainability illimity
Fabio Pelati: +39.335.7853370 - fabio.pelati@illimity.com
illimity Bank S.p.A.
illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 850 employees and ended at 30 September 2022 with assets of around 5.3 billion euro.
1