Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Illimity Bank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILTY   IT0005359192

ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.

(ILTY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:38 2022-12-01 am EST
7.500 EUR    0.00%
11/25Illimity Bank S P A : renews EMTN programme for 3 billion euro
PU
11/11Illimity Bank S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/11Illimity Bank S P A : 3Q22 Results presentation script
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

illimity Bank S p A : successfully completed its second senior bond issuance

12/02/2022 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ILLIMITY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ITS SECOND BOND ISSUE: PLACED A 3-YEARS SENIOR PREFERRED BOND OF 300 MILLION EURO

Milan, 2 December 2022 - Yesterday illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity") successfully completed the second issue of a senior preferred bond (the "Issuance" or the "New Notes") for a total amount of 300 million euro and a maturity of 3 years, under its 3 billion euro EMTN Programme.

The Issuance, intended for institutional investors, envisaged an initial spread indication in the Mid Swap area +435bps which, thanks to the robust demand received from over 120 domestic and foreign investors, was reduced over the course of the morning to the final level of Mid Swap +395bps, with an issue price of 100%.

The New Notes was mainly allocated to Asset Managers (45%) and Banks (42%). In terms of geographical breakdown, 69% was allocated to Italian investors, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland (13%), Switzerland (10%), France (5%) and other countries (3%).

The New Notes will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with an expected "BB-" rating from Fitch. The settlement date will be 9 December 2022 and the maturity date will be 9 December 2025.

The Joint Lead Managers in charge of placing the New Notes and supporting illimity in the transaction were: Goldman Sachs International, BNP Paribas and IMI Intesa Sanpaolo.

***

For further information:

Head of IR & Sustainability illimity

Fabio Pelati: +39.335.7853370 - fabio.pelati@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity Vittoria La Porta, Elena Massei +39.393.4340394 press@illimity.com

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors +39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

illimity Bank S.p.A.

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services these through its platform neprix, and provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com. illimity SGR, which sets up and manages alternative investment funds, the first of which dedicated to UTP loans, is also a member of the Group. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A." which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY"), first on the MTA exchange and since September 2020 on the Star segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 850 employees and ended at 30 September 2022 with assets of around 5.3 billion euro.

1

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 07:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
11/25Illimity Bank S P A : renews EMTN programme for 3 billion euro
PU
11/11Illimity Bank S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/11Illimity Bank S P A : 3Q22 Results presentation script
PU
11/11illimity Ends the Third Quarter of 2022 With Solid Results in Line With Budget Forecast..
GL
11/11Illimity Bank S.p.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
10/31Illimity Bank S P A : structures the first multi-originator securitisation of corporate lo..
PU
10/21Energy crisis tests resilience of Italian businesses
RE
10/20Illimity Bank S P A : supports Pernigotti, historical manufacturer of chocolate-based prod..
PU
10/19Illimity Bank S P A : B-ilty starts a new partnership with nexi to support Italian SMEs
PU
10/11Illimity Bank S P A : Significant upgrade in illimity's ESG ratings
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 339 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2022 79,0 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 627 M 646 M 646 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 851
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
illimity Bank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Average target price 11,84 €
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Passera Chief Executive Officer & Director
Silvia Benzi Chief Financial Officer
Rosalba Casiraghi Chairman
Teixeira Filipe Chief Information Officer
Francesco Martiniello Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A.-43.05%646
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678