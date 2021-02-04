illimity Bank S p A : supports Frette's business plan and its digital growth

ILLIMITY SUPPORTS FRETTE'S BUSINESS PLAN AND ITS DIGITAL GROWTH

Milan, 4 February 2021 - illimity Bank S.p.A ("illimity" or the "Bank"), in pool with Solution Bank S.p.A. ("Solution"), has underwritten a 6-years loan of 12 million euro guaranteed by Sace "Garanzia Italia" to Frette S.r.l. ("Frette" or the "Group"), the historical Made in Italy textile brand specialized in the production of luxury linens for the home.

Founded in 1860 and headquartered in Monza, Frette is an iconic Italian brand recognised throughout the world for the elegant and original design of products which embody luxury, comfort and creativity. The company's production, which also includes customized items, is mostly targeted at top-end residential and hotel business customers around the world. Frette relies on an international commercial presence - particularly in the USA, the Group's main target market - through over 100 boutiques, an e-commerce platform and more than 1,000 global partners,

including many of the world's most exclusive hotels, restaurants, spas, fitness centres and cruise

ships.

Frette's products reflect the know-how of a company with 160 years of history and a vocation for the product quality and innovation of a business that looks to the future and is always seeking new ways to grow at a global level. The business plan of the Group - which achieved a turnover of approximately 100 million euro in 2019 - has been revised during 2020 and has confirmed the mid- term targets although considering a complex market context. In fact, the plan envisages a greater focus on e-commerce and, in general, on a digital approach, with the aim of accelerating growth further in this field and at internationally level.

The Group has shown a significant ability to maintain and develop its positioning, even with respect to the difficult market situation, and it has introduced important aspects of innovation in the business plan, which will help to continue to seize the opportunities of a constantly evolving market. illimity will be backing Frette as a banking partner in this growth phase, in conjunction with Solution, also supporting the Group in implementing its business plan. Among Frette's ongoing projects there is the concept of the virtual showroom, designed to give customers the opportunity of exploring its new collection by entering its boutiques virtually, without having to physically go to the points of sale.

Enrico Fagioli, Head of illimity's SME Division, commented: "Frette is an iconic global brand that has demonstrated significant resilience in relation to an extraordinarily complex and difficult economic situation. Thanks to the combination of innovation and tradition, the Group has found new paths of development to enhance the value of its business and to keep up with the needs of a constantly evolving market. It is in illimity's mission to understand business models and to support companies that show characteristics of uniqueness and that are ambassadors for the made in Italy, in order to support investments aimed at strengthening digital development and competitiveness at global level".

Filippo Arnaboldi, Frette's CEO, stated, "In illimity we have found a partner that is not only able to support us at a financial level but also capable of providing advice by putting the know-how of highly-specialised professionals at our disposal. We have ambitious growth plans, we are looking towards the future with a wish to innovate and ride the long wave of digitalisation but without

