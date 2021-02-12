Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Illinois Tool Works Inc.    ITW

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/12/2021 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media ContactInvestor Relations
Illinois Tool WorksIllinois Tool Works
Trisha KnychKaren Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.cominvestorrelations@itw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
05:53aITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/08ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Event
AQ
02/08ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Illinois Tool Works PT to $206 From ..
MT
02/08ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Illinois Tool Works to $236 Fr..
MT
02/08ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Credit Suisse Raises Illinois Tool Works' Price Target to ..
MT
02/08ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Illinois Tool Works..
MT
02/05ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Sees Earnings, Revenue Growth for 2021 as Fourth-Quarter R..
MT
02/05ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/05ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Sees Higher Revenue, Profit in 2021
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 407 M - -
Net income 2020 2 032 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 63 602 M 63 602 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 211,78 $
Last Close Price 200,94 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Director
David H. B. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-1.44%63 602
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.95%141 867
SIEMENS AG12.56%128 211
3M COMPANY1.38%102 622
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.11%100 388
HITACHI, LTD.21.45%45 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ