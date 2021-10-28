ITW Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K

•Total revenue of $3.6 billion, an increase of 8% with organic revenue growth of 6%
•Operating margin of 23.8%; Enterprise initiatives contributed 100 basis points
•GAAP EPS of $2.02, an increase of 10%
•Updated full year guidance with organic growth of 11 to 12% and EPS growth of 25 to 28%
GLENVIEW, IL., October 28, 2021 - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its third quarter 2021 results.
"We saw continued strong growth momentum in six of our seven segments in the third quarter, while our Automotive OEM segment continued to be impacted by auto production reductions associated with the well-publicized supply chain challenges affecting our customers," said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams around the world continue to do an exceptional job of executing for our customers and for the company in a very challenging environment as evidenced by the six percent organic growth and ten percent earnings per share growth that ITW delivered in the quarter. Moving forward, we remain highly focused on fully leveraging the competitive strength of the ITW Business Model and the investments we have made, and continue to make, in support of the execution of our enterprise strategy and our 'Win the Recovery' positioning to their full potential."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Third quarter revenue grew eight percent to $3.6 billion, with six percent organic growth. Operating income grew seven percent to $845 million. Excluding Automotive OEM, revenue grew 12 percent and operating income grew 14 percent. Operating margin was 23.8 percent, flat year-over-year, with enterprise initiatives and volume leverage each contributing 100 basis points or more of positive margin impact offset by price/cost margin dilution impact of 200 basis points. Consistent with our strategy, price recovery actions offset raw material cost increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis in the third quarter. GAAP EPS of $2.02 increased 10 percent. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was 20.8 percent, in line with the third quarter of 2020, and included a $0.06 one-time tax benefit. Operating cash flow was $619 million, 97 percent of net income, and free cash flow was $548 million, 86 percent of net income.
Six of seven segments delivered strong organic growth in the quarter, led by Welding up 22 percent, Food Equipment up 19 percent, Test & Measurement and Electronics up 12 percent, and Specialty Products up 8 percent. Polymers & Fluids and Construction Products were both up 3 percent. Automotive OEM declined 11 percent.
Capital Allocation Update
Pending final regulatory approvals, ITW expects to complete its previously announced acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business in the fourth quarter of 2021. On August 6, 2021, ITW raised its dividend by seven percent to an annualized rate of $4.88 per share. The company is on pace to repurchase approximately $1 billion of its shares in 2021, having repurchased $750 million year-to-date.
2021 Guidance
ITW expects total revenue growth of 13 to 14 percent and organic growth in the range of 11 to 12 percent. Foreign currency translation impact at current foreign exchange rates is projected to contribute two percentage points to revenue growth. GAAP EPS guidance is updated to a range of $8.30 to $8.50, due to actual and anticipated lower auto production levels in Q3 and Q4 versus previous guidance. Raw material cost increases are expected to be offset with price on a dollar-for-dollar basis and therefore EPS neutral. Full year margin dilution impact from price/cost is expected to be approximately 150 basis points, offset by more than 200 basis points of volume leverage and a contribution from enterprise initiatives of more than 100 basis points. Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 23.5 to 24.5 percent, an increase of more than 100 basis points at the midpoint versus 2020. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately 90 percent of net income adjusted for one-time tax benefits. Guidance excludes any impact from the acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of estimated free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure
have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of availability of reliable forward-looking cash flow and operating information.
Forward-looking Statement
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the duration and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain challenges, related government actions and the company's strategy in response thereto on the company's business, expected impact of tariffs and raw material inflation, product line simplification activities and enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating margin, price/cost impact, diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, expected repatriation, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, including statements with respect to the anticipated acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business, and the company's 2021 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2020.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
In millions except per share amounts
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenue
$
3,556
$
3,307
$
10,776
$
9,099
Cost of revenue
2,096
1,910
6,298
5,375
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses
581
560
1,735
1,606
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
34
48
100
119
Operating Income
845
789
2,643
1,999
Interest expense
(49)
(52)
(153)
(154)
Other income (expense)
10
2
44
35
Income Before Taxes
806
739
2,534
1,880
Income Taxes
167
157
449
413
Net Income
$
639
$
582
$
2,085
$
1,467
Net Income Per Share:
Basic
$
2.03
$
1.84
$
6.61
$
4.63
Diluted
$
2.02
$
1.83
$
6.58
$
4.61
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Paid
$
1.14
$
1.07
$
3.42
$
3.21
Declared
$
1.22
$
1.14
$
3.50
$
3.28
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:
Average
314.6
316.5
315.6
316.9
Average assuming dilution
315.9
317.9
316.9
318.3
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
In millions
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
1,987
$
2,564
Trade receivables
2,729
2,506
Inventories
1,524
1,189
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
337
264
Total current assets
6,577
6,523
Net plant and equipment
1,744
1,777
Goodwill
4,610
4,690
Intangible assets
683
781
Deferred income taxes
580
533
Other assets
1,323
1,308
$
15,517
$
15,612
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
579
$
350
Accounts payable
565
534
Accrued expenses
1,399
1,284
Cash dividends payable
383
361
Income taxes payable
70
60
Total current liabilities
2,996
2,589
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-term debt
6,972
7,772
Deferred income taxes
633
588
Noncurrent income taxes payable
365
413
Other liabilities
1,058
1,068
Total noncurrent liabilities
9,028
9,841
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
6
6
Additional paid-in-capital
1,416
1,362
Retained earnings
24,098
23,114
Common stock held in treasury
(20,390)
(19,659)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,638)
(1,642)
Noncontrolling interest
1
1
Total stockholders' equity
3,493
3,182
$
15,517
$
15,612
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Dollars in millions
Total Revenue
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
$
647
$
112
17.3
%
Food Equipment
544
130
23.9
%
Test & Measurement and Electronics
552
148
26.8
%
Welding
425
128
30.0
%
Polymers & Fluids
456
111
24.2
%
Construction Products
478
133
27.8
%
Specialty Products
459
126
27.3
%
Intersegment
(5)
-
-
%
Total Segments
3,556
888
24.9
%
Unallocated
-
(43)
-
%
Total Company
$
3,556
$
845
23.8
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Dollars in millions
Total Revenue
Operating Income
Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
$
2,137
$
434
20.3
%
Food Equipment
1,509
339
22.5
%
Test & Measurement and Electronics
1,710
475
27.8
%
Welding
1,228
364
29.6
%
Polymers & Fluids
1,357
350
25.8
%
Construction Products
1,465
406
27.7
%
Specialty Products
1,387
380
27.4
%
Intersegment
(17)
-
-
%
Total Segments
10,776
2,748
25.5
%
Unallocated
-
(105)
-
%
Total Company
$
10,776
$
2,643
24.5
%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Organic
(10.7)
%
18.9
%
11.8
%
22.0
%
3.4
%
3.4
%
8.3
%
6.3
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(0.1)
%
-
%
-
%
Translation
1.3
%
2.1
%
1.1
%
0.9
%
0.7
%
1.7
%
1.1
%
1.2
%
Operating
Revenue
(9.4)
%
21.0
%
12.9
%
22.9
%
4.1
%
5.0
%
9.4
%
7.5
%
Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Operating Leverage
(240) bps
410 bps
290 bps
290 bps
70 bps
50 bps
180 bps
130 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
(320) bps
(140) bps
(20) bps
(40) bps
(340) bps
(120) bps
30 bps
(210) bps
Total Organic
(560) bps
270 bps
270 bps
250 bps
(270) bps
(70) bps
210 bps
(80) bps
Acquisitions/Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring/Other
210 bps
160 bps
40 bps
(40) bps
30 bps
40 bps
-
80 bps
Total Operating Margin Change
(350) bps
430 bps
310 bps
210 bps
(240) bps
(30) bps
210 bps
-
Total Operating Margin % *
17.3%
23.9%
26.8%
30.0%
24.2%
27.8%
27.3%
23.8%
*Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets
40 bps
60 bps
170 bps
20 bps
240 bps
20 bps
80 bps
90 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.08) on GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Organic
15.7
%
15.2
%
16.8
%
19.3
%
12.4
%
14.0
%
10.8
%
14.9
%
Acquisitions/Divestitures
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(0.1)
%
-
%
-
%
Translation
4.9
%
3.8
%
2.9
%
1.6
%
2.1
%
6.0
%
2.8
%
3.5
%
Operating
Revenue
20.6
%
19.0
%
19.7
%
20.9
%
14.5
%
19.9
%
13.6
%
18.4
%
YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin
Automotive OEM
Food Equipment
Test & Measurement and Electronics
Welding
Polymers & Fluids
Construction Products
Specialty Products
Total ITW
Operating Leverage
310 bps
350 bps
380 bps
270 bps
240 bps
250 bps
210 bps
300 bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
150 bps
(20) bps
(100) bps
60 bps
(130) bps
(20) bps
(20) bps
(70) bps
Total Organic
460 bps
330 bps
280 bps
330 bps
110 bps
230 bps
190 bps
230 bps
Acquisitions/Divestitures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring/Other
70 bps
60 bps
20 bps
(20) bps
10 bps
10 bps
(20) bps
20 bps
Total Operating Margin Change
530 bps
390 bps
300 bps
310 bps
120 bps
240 bps
170 bps
250 bps
Total Operating Margin % *
20.3%
22.5%
27.8%
29.6%
25.8%
27.7%
27.4%
24.5%
*Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets
40 bps
60 bps
160 bps
10 bps
250 bps
20 bps
70 bps
100 bps **
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.24) on GAAP earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Dollars in millions
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income
$
845
$
789
$
2,643
$
1,999
Tax rate (as adjusted in 2021)
23.4
%
21.3
%
22.9
%
22.0
%
Income taxes
(198)
(168)
(607)
(439)
Operating income after taxes
$
647
$
621
$
2,036
$
1,560
Invested capital:
Trade receivables
$
2,729
$
2,494
$
2,729
$
2,494
Inventories
1,524
1,149
1,524
1,149
Net plant and equipment
1,744
1,736
1,744
1,736
Goodwill and intangible assets
5,293
5,405
5,293
5,405
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,964)
(1,784)
(1,964)
(1,784)
Other, net
(269)
(527)
(269)
(527)
Total invested capital
$
9,057
$
8,473
$
9,057
$
8,473
Average invested capital
$
9,084
$
8,394
$
8,912
$
8,536
After-tax return on average invested capital
28.5
%
29.6
%
30.5
%
24.4
%
A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, excluding the third quarter 2021 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the utilization of capital losses and the second quarter 2021 discrete tax benefit of $112 million related to a change in the U.K. income tax rate, is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Dollars in millions
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
Income Taxes
Tax Rate
As reported
$
167
20.8
%
$
449
17.7
%
Discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2021
21
2.6
%
21
0.8
%
Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2021
-
-
%
112
4.4
%
As adjusted
$
188
23.4
%
$
582
22.9
%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months
September 30,
September 30,
Ended
Dollars in millions
2021
2020
2021
2020
December 31, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
619
$
683
$
1,783
$
2,034
$
2,807
Less: Additions to plant and equipment
(71)
(52)
(217)
(168)
(236)
Free cash flow
$
548
$
631
$
1,566
$
1,866
$
2,571
Net income
$
639
$
582
$
2,085
$
1,467
$
2,109
Net cash provided by operating activities to Net income conversion rate
