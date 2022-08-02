Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ITW   US4523081093

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
207.35 USD   -0.20%
08:34aIllinois Tool Works 2Q Profit Falls
DJ
08:25aIllinois Tool Works Q2 Earnings Decline, Revenue Increases
MT
08:15aILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Illinois Tool Works 2Q Profit Falls

08/02/2022 | 08:34am EDT
By Connor Hart


Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Tuesday said its second-quarter net income fell as increased operating costs and unfavorable foreign-currency translations offset increased sales.

The Glenview, Ill.-based industrial products and equipment manufacturer said net income fell to $738 million, or $2.37 a share, from $775 million, or $2.45 a share, in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $4.01 billion from $3.68 billion in the prior year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.97 billion, according to FactSet.

Organic revenue, which strips out currency swings as well as acquisitions or divestitures, grew 10%.

Six of seven segments delivered positive organic growth in the quarter, the company said, led by the food-equipment segment, which was up 25%; the welding segment, which was up 22%; and the construction products segment, which was up 15%.


Write to Connor Hart at connor.hart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 0833ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 822 M - -
Net income 2022 2 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 64 578 M 64 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 56,4%
Managers and Directors
Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Director
David H. B. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.98%64 578
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-1.33%653 279
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.92%129 342
SIEMENS AG-29.91%87 242
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-19.76%83 119
3M COMPANY-19.29%81 658