Illinois Tool Works : 4Q Revenue, Earnings Nearly Flat

02/05/2021 | 08:31am EST
By Matt Grossman

Illinois Tool Works Inc. on Friday posted slight upticks in revenue and earnings figures in the latest quarter, as foreign-exchange factors helped offset a small organic decline.

The Glenview, Ill.-based industrial manufacturer logged earnings of $2.02 a share, up from $1.99 a share in the year-ago quarter. Net income was $642 million, compared with $641 million a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a profit of $1.77 a share.

Revenue was $3.48 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had forecast revenue of $3.32 billion. Revenue declined by 0.9% organically, but sales were helped by favorable foreign-currency translation.

Selling, administrative and research-and-development expenses declined to $557 million, from $586 million in the year-ago quarter. The company's operating margin was 25.4%.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0830ET

