By Kimberly Chin

Illinois Tool Works Inc. projects it will make higher profit this year compared with last year.

The industrial manufacturing company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.30 a share. In 2021, it recorded earnings of $8.51 a share.

The company expects revenue to rise by around 7.5% to 10.5% this year. In 2021, it had revenue growth of 15%.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0841ET