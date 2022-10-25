Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITW   US4523081093

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:33 2022-10-25 am EDT
202.60 USD   +0.91%
08:29aIllinois Tool Works Q3 Earnings, Operating Revenue Rise; Lifts 2022 Profit Guidance; Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
08:26aIllinois Tool Works Grows 3Q Sales Despite Currency Hit
DJ
08:10aIllinois Tool Works : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois Tool Works Grows 3Q Sales Despite Currency Hit

10/25/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted higher third-quarter sales and earnings even as the runup in the U.S. dollar weighed on results.

The Glenview, Ill.-based industrial products and equipment manufacturer said net income rose to $727 million, or $2.35 a share, from $639 million, or $2.02 a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for earnings of $2.25 a share.

Revenue rose 13% to $4.01 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.89 billion, according to FactSet.

Currency translations reduced revenue by 6% and earnings by 13 cents a share, the company said.

The company did get hit by softening demand and some inventory destocking in some of its end markets, Chairman and Chief Executive E. Scott Santi said.

"While it is clear that the economic outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, demand remains strong across the majority of our business portfolio," he said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 0825ET

All news about ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
08:29aIllinois Tool Works Q3 Earnings, Operating Revenue Rise; Lifts 2022 Profit Guidance; Sh..
MT
08:26aIllinois Tool Works Grows 3Q Sales Despite Currency Hit
DJ
08:10aIllinois Tool Works : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:06aEarnings Flash (ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Reports Q3 Revenue $4.01B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
08:02aITW Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
10/13Deutsche Bank Adjusts Illinois Tool Works Price Target to $165 From $188, Maintains Sel..
MT
10/12Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Illinois Tool Works to $165 From $191, Maintain..
MT
10/11Stifel Adjusts Illinois Tool Works' Price Target to $188 from $192, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
10/10Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Illinois Tool Works to $202 From $210, Keeps Neutral ..
MT
10/04ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 741 M - -
Net income 2022 2 815 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 62 166 M 62 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 200,78 $
Average target price 199,17 $
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Director
David H. B. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-20.74%62 166
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-5.21%633 515
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.36%125 913
SIEMENS AG-28.06%85 707
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.92%80 443
3M COMPANY-33.36%65 563