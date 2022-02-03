Illinois Tool Works Posts Lower 4Q Profit As Costs, Expenses Weigh

By Kimberly Chin

Illinois Tool Works Inc. said its profit fell in the fourth quarter on higher costs and expenses as its automotive original equipment manufacturing segment continued to be affected by supply-chain challenges.

The Glenview, Ill.-based manufacturing company posted net income of $609 million, compared with $642 million in the year-ago period. Earnings were $1.93 a share, compared with $2.02 a share in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $1.87 a share on a reported basis.

Operating revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.48 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for $3.53 billion.

Costs rose 10% to $2.19 billion. Selling, administrative and research development expenses increased 11% to $621 million.

