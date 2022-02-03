Log in
    ITW   US4523081093

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois Tool Works Posts Lower 4Q Profit As Costs, Expenses Weigh

02/03/2022 | 08:34am EST
By Kimberly Chin


Illinois Tool Works Inc. said its profit fell in the fourth quarter on higher costs and expenses as its automotive original equipment manufacturing segment continued to be affected by supply-chain challenges.

The Glenview, Ill.-based manufacturing company posted net income of $609 million, compared with $642 million in the year-ago period. Earnings were $1.93 a share, compared with $2.02 a share in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $1.87 a share on a reported basis.

Operating revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.48 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for $3.53 billion.

Costs rose 10% to $2.19 billion. Selling, administrative and research development expenses increased 11% to $621 million.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0833ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 321 M - -
Net income 2021 2 678 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 74 066 M 74 066 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 56,9%
