Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITW   US4523081093

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:57:11 2023-05-02 am EDT
236.93 USD   -3.61%
08:55aIllinois Tool Works Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Earnings Guidance Lifted
MT
08:43aIllinois Tool Works Raises 2023 Outlook But Warns of Uncertainty
DJ
08:29aIllinois Tool Works Posts Higher 1Q Sales
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois Tool Works Raises 2023 Outlook But Warns of Uncertainty

05/02/2023 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Illinois Tool Works Inc. raised its full-year sales guidance, saying that currency translations and divestitures would reduce revenue by less than initially expected.

The Glenview, Ill.-based industrial products and equipment manufacturer said it now expects 2023 revenue growth of 2% to 4%, up from previous guidance of 1.5% to 3.5%.

The combined effect of foreign-currency translations and divestitures are expected to lower revenue by 1% this year. In February, Illinois Tool Works said those factors would lower revenue by 0.75% each, or 1.5% on a combined basis.

Illinois Tool Works also raised its 2023 earnings outlook by a nickel on the top and bottom bounds to a range of $9.45 to $9.85 a share. The company said the new guidance includes an expectation for a lower tax rate this year.

"While the near-term economic outlook continues to be uncertain, I am confident that ITW remains well positioned to deliver best-in-class performance in any environment," Chief Executive E. Scott Santi said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 0842ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 1.60% 245.81 Delayed Quote.11.58%
All news about ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
08:55aIllinois Tool Works Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Earnings Guidance Lifted
MT
08:43aIllinois Tool Works Raises 2023 Outlook But Warns of Uncertainty
DJ
08:29aIllinois Tool Works Posts Higher 1Q Sales
DJ
08:12aIllinois Tool Works : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:10aEarnings Flash (ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Reports Q1 Revenue $4.02B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
08:10aEarnings Flash (ITW) ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Posts Q1 EPS $2.33
MT
08:02aITW Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
07:13aFederal Reserve Outlook Blunts Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Up, Europe Down
MT
06:04aMarketmind: Volatile news, not markets
RE
04/18JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Illinois Tool Works to $265 From $275, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 331 M - -
Net income 2023 2 911 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 74 928 M 74 928 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 245,81 $
Average target price 237,79 $
Spread / Average Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Director
David H. B. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.58%74 928
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.45%133 406
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY55.44%110 181
3M COMPANY-11.73%58 395
HITACHI, LTD.16.28%53 129
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION33.42%26 953
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer