Illinois Tool Works : Sees Higher Revenue, Profit in 2021

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Friday forecast full-year revenue growth and a 2021 profit in line with analysts' prior expectations.
The Glenview, Ill.-based industrial-manufacturing company said it expects full-year per-share earnings of $7.60 to $8.00. Year-over-year revenue growth will be 9% to 12%, the company forecast, from full-year revenue of $12.57 billion in 2020.
Analysts polled by FactSet had been forecasting earnings of $7.69 a share, and revenue of $13.67 billion.
