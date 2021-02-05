Log in
Illinois Tool Works Inc.    ITW

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/05 08:26:48 am
198.41 USD   +0.69%
02:48aILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:36aILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Sees Higher Revenue, Profit in 2021
DJ
02:33aILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Q4 EPS, Revenue Gain
MT
News 
All News

Illinois Tool Works : Sees Higher Revenue, Profit in 2021

02/05/2021 | 08:36am EST
By Matt Grossman

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Friday forecast full-year revenue growth and a 2021 profit in line with analysts' prior expectations.

The Glenview, Ill.-based industrial-manufacturing company said it expects full-year per-share earnings of $7.60 to $8.00. Year-over-year revenue growth will be 9% to 12%, the company forecast, from full-year revenue of $12.57 billion in 2020.

Analysts polled by FactSet had been forecasting earnings of $7.69 a share, and revenue of $13.67 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0836ET

