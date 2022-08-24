Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITW   US4523081093

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

(ITW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
205.62 USD   +0.11%
04:58pILLINOIS TOOL WORKS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
06:21aBofA Securities Reinstates Illinois Tool Works at Neutral With $220 Price Target
MT
08/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Retailers in -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Illinois Tool Works : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/24/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SANTI ERNEST SCOTT
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC [ITW] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chairman & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. , 155 HARLEM AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
GLENVIEW IL 60025
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SANTI ERNEST SCOTT
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
155 HARLEM AVENUE
GLENVIEW, IL60025 		X
Chairman & CEO
Signatures
/s/ Irene Song, Attorney-in-Fact for E. Scott Santi 2022-08-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares of common stock allocated to the reporting person's account in the Illinois Tool Works Inc. Savings & Investment Plan as of August 22, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Illinois Tool Works Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
