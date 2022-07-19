EU Alleges Illumina, Grail Breached Merger Rules

By Giulia Petroni



The European Union's executive arm said Tuesday that it has sent a statement of objections alleging Illumina Inc. and Grail Inc. breached merger rules by implementing their acquisition deal while the regulator is still investigating the proposed transaction.

"If companies jump the gun and implement deals that are subject to our review, they undermine the effective functioning of our EU merger control system," the European Commission's Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

Last year, the EU body opened an investigation into Illumina's $7.1-billion planned purchase of Grail over concerns that it may reduce competition in the market for the development and commercialization of cancer-detection tests based on sequencing technologies.

While the review was still underway, Illumina said it had implemented the acquisition, according to the commission, which opened a probe to assess whether the U.S. life-sciences company breached the rules.

"In today's statement of objections, the commission takes the preliminary view that Illumina and Grail actually implemented the acquisition prior to the conclusion of the commission's in-depth investigation into the transaction," the EU body said. If the commission were to conclude the companies did implement the transaction, it could impose a fine of up to 10% of each companies' annual turnover.

The statement of obligation doesn't prejudge the final outcome of the investigation, according to the commission.

