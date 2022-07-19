Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Illumina, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
187.29 USD   -1.01%
05:57aEU says Illumina and Grail breached EU merger rules, could face fines
RE
07/18Illumina Announces Inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum With a Conversation With Former U.S. President Barack Obama
AQ
07/18Illumina Subsidiary, National Health Service England Complete Patient Enrollment in Cancer Detection Study
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU Alleges Illumina, Grail Breached Merger Rules

07/19/2022 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

The European Union's executive arm said Tuesday that it has sent a statement of objections alleging Illumina Inc. and Grail Inc. breached merger rules by implementing their acquisition deal while the regulator is still investigating the proposed transaction.

"If companies jump the gun and implement deals that are subject to our review, they undermine the effective functioning of our EU merger control system," the European Commission's Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

Last year, the EU body opened an investigation into Illumina's $7.1-billion planned purchase of Grail over concerns that it may reduce competition in the market for the development and commercialization of cancer-detection tests based on sequencing technologies.

While the review was still underway, Illumina said it had implemented the acquisition, according to the commission, which opened a probe to assess whether the U.S. life-sciences company breached the rules.

"In today's statement of objections, the commission takes the preliminary view that Illumina and Grail actually implemented the acquisition prior to the conclusion of the commission's in-depth investigation into the transaction," the EU body said. If the commission were to conclude the companies did implement the transaction, it could impose a fine of up to 10% of each companies' annual turnover.

The statement of obligation doesn't prejudge the final outcome of the investigation, according to the commission.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 0619ET

All news about ILLUMINA, INC.
05:57aEU says Illumina and Grail breached EU merger rules, could face fines
RE
07/18Illumina Announces Inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum With a Conversation With Former U...
AQ
07/18Illumina Subsidiary, National Health Service England Complete Patient Enrollment in Can..
MT
07/15EU'S VESTAGER : has 'killer' merger deals in sight, may use court-endorsed power
RE
07/15Illumina Agrees to Pay BGI Genomics $325 Million in DNA-Sequencing Patent Case Settleme..
MT
07/14Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022
PR
07/14ILLUMINA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/14Illumina Among First in the World to Receive Approval of Science-Based Net-Zero Target
PR
07/14Illumina Inc. Among First in the World to Receive Approval of Science-Based Net-Zero Ta..
CI
07/13French Antitrust Regulator Hails EU General Court's Ruling in Illumina-Grail Merger
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLUMINA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 207 M - -
Net income 2022 449 M - -
Net cash 2022 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 423 M 29 423 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 825
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 187,29 $
Average target price 318,88 $
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.-50.77%29 423
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.24%203 858
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.91%176 869
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-42.59%74 038
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-23.25%60 590
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.59%55 598