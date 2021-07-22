Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Illumina, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU Opens In-Depth Investigation Into Illumina's Proposed Acquisition of Grail

07/22/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
By Sarah Sloat

The European Union said Thursday it would open an in-depth investigation into Illumina Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Grail Inc. over concerns about competition and innovation in the market for cancer-detection tests based on sequencing technologies.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has until Nov. 29, 2021, to decide on the $7.1 billion transaction.

"Cancer detection tests based on next generation sequencing technologies could revolutionize how cancer is detected and thus emerge as a game changer in the fight against the disease," the commission said.

The investigaiton will assess whether the deal would threaten the ability of cancer-detection test developers to compete and bring innovative products to market, it said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1242ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 149 M - -
Net income 2021 716 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 98,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70 204 M 70 204 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 7 825
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 480,85 $
Average target price 428,16 $
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.31.69%69 300
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.19%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION25.96%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.50%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.10%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG27.87%70 047