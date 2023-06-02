Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Illumina, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
207.31 USD   +4.13%
04:28pGrail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer
RE
03:13pMore Than 400 Grail Patients Incorrectly Told They May Have Cancer - FT citing internal company documents
RE
11:56aIllumina expands board after fight with Icahn
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer

06/02/2023 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illumina's global headquarters is pictured in San Diego, California

June 2 (Reuters) - Cancer test maker Grail Inc said on Friday that its telemedicine vendor erroneously sent letters to about 400 patients suggesting they may have developed cancer.

Grail's flagship cancer detection blood test Galleri is designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

The company, owned by Illumina Inc, said the letters were mistakenly sent by PWNHealth due to a software issue and that it "was in no way related to or caused by an incorrect Galleri test result."

Grail said it had reached out to the patients immediately after the issue, adding that no patient health information has been disclosed or breached due to this.

The software issue being faced by PWNHealth has now been resolved, it said.

Illumina is currently appealing regulatory orders in the U.S. and EU, which are asking the gene sequencing company to divest Grail after it jumped regulators to close its acquisition of the cancer test maker.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ILLUMINA, INC.
04:28pGrail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer
RE
03:13pMore Than 400 Grail Patients Incorrectly Told They May Have Cancer - FT citing internal..
RE
11:56aIllumina expands board after fight with Icahn
RE
08:43aIllumina Appoints Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan, Edwards Lifesciences CFO Scott Ullem t..
MT
07:31aIllumina's Board of Directors elects two experienced Independent Directors to Board
PR
06/01What makes us human? Primate genome study offers some clues
RE
06/01Illumina Introduces PrimateAI-3D Software to Predict Disease-Causing Genetic Mutations
MT
06/01Illumina unveils AI software to predict disease-causing genetic mutations in patients
PR
06/01Illumina Unveils AI Software to Predict Disease-Causing Genetic Mutations in Patients
CI
05/31Illumina to Host Third Annual Virtual ESG Investor Event on Monday, June 12, 2023
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLUMINA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 931 M - -
Net income 2023 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 393x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31 476 M 31 476 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 530
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 199,09 $
Average target price 244,34 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joydeep Goswami CFO, Chief Strategy & Development Officer
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Carissa Rollins Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.-1.54%31 476
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.69%200 336
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.49%171 702
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.03%108 813
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.30%74 041
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.15%64 106
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer