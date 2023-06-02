Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer

June 2 (Reuters) - Cancer test maker Grail Inc
said on Friday that its telemedicine vendor erroneously sent
letters to about 400 patients suggesting they may have developed
cancer.
Grail's flagship cancer detection blood test Galleri is
designed to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms
appear.
The company, owned by Illumina Inc, said the
letters were mistakenly sent by PWNHealth due to a software
issue and that it "was in no way related to or caused by an
incorrect Galleri test result."
Grail said it had reached out to the patients immediately
after the issue, adding that no patient health information has
been disclosed or breached due to this.
The software issue being faced by PWNHealth has now been
resolved, it said.
Illumina is currently appealing regulatory orders in the
U.S. and EU, which are asking the gene sequencing company to
divest Grail after it jumped regulators to close its acquisition
of the cancer test maker.
(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi
Majumdar)