Independent Limited Assurance Report to Illumina, Inc. Background and introduction ISOS Group, Inc. ("ISOS" or "we") were engaged by Illumina, Inc. ("Illumina" or "Company") to undertake a limited assurance engagement in accordance with ISAE 3000 and ISAE 3410 covering select information reported within Illumina's 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report ("2023 CSR Report") for the period beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2023 (CY2023). We have performed our limited assurance engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (ISAE 3000), Assurance other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, as well as the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3410 (ISAE 3410) Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements, issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. The engagement covered all entities and all facilities under the operational control of Illumina. Our review was limited to the data reported in the Key Performance Indicator Summary sections (pages 64 - marked with the symbol "*" ("Reported Information"), comprising of the following metrics and their respective segmentations: Integrate Sustainability: Nurturing Our People:  Energy Consumption  Workforce Data  Renewable Consumption by Activity and  Gender Data  Region  Percentage Female and Male of Each EEOC Renewable Electricity Consumption Category (US)  Emissions  EEOC Minority Summary (US)  Regional Emissions  EEOC Minority by Category (US)  Greenhouse Gas Breakdown  EEOC Data by Level (US)  Country-Specific Scope 1  Percentage New Hire per EEOC (US)  Country-Specific Scope 2 Market-Based  New Hire Data  Facility-Specific Emissions  Promotion Data  Emission intensity Ratios  Promotion Rate by EEOC (US)  Scope 3 Emissions  Veteran Data (US)  Scope 3 Emissions: % of Total Scope 3  Employee Turnover Data  Emissions  Other Identities Self-Reported (US) Water  Parental Leave Waste  Benefit and Employee Bonus/Stock Plan  Performance Review and employee survey  Compensation ratio  Training  Health & Safety We have not performed any procedures with respect to other information included in the Illumina 2023 CSR Report and, therefore, no conclusion on the Report as a whole is expressed.

Reporting criteria The reporting criteria are the standards identified in the 2023 ESG Report - Reporting Overview ("Reporting Criteria"). Inherent uncertainty The nature of non-financial information and the methods used to determine non-financial information, allow for different, but acceptable measurement techniques which can result in materially different measurements and can impact accuracy and comparability. Furthermore, the nature and methods used to determine such information, as well as the measurement criteria and the precision thereof, may change over time. The Reported Information has been measured applying the Reporting Criteria which has been adopted solely for the purpose of providing this non-financial information. As such the Reported Information may not be suitable for another purpose. Where significant assumptions or deductions are utilized, they are disclosed. Where direct data was unavailable, the company used industry standards as estimates. The assurance provided therefore does not guarantee or provide certainty over the completeness of reported data. Illumina's responsibilities The Company's management are responsible for: The accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the Reported Information.

The design, implementation, and maintenance of internal controls relevant to the preparation of the report to provide reasonable assurance that the report is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Ensuring the Reported Information is fairly stated in accordance with the applicable criteria ("Reporting Criteria") and for the content and statements contained therein. Our responsibilities Our responsibility is to express a limited assurance conclusion in accordance with ISAE 3000 and ISAE 3410 whether the Reported Information has been properly prepared in accordance with the Reporting Criteria and to provide this in a report to Illumina. Work performed The procedures we performed were based on our professional judgment. Our work included, but was not limited to: Assessing the appropriateness of the Reporting Criteria for the Reported Information.

Carrying out interviews or reviewing questionnaires from key personnel to understand the systems and controls in place during the reporting period.

Assessing the systems, processes, and controls to collate, aggregate, validate and report the data.

Reviewing a selection of factors and formulae used and calculations performed over the Reported Information.

Considering the appropriateness of the Reported Information provided by Illumina and any third- party data management system service providers.

Testing a sample of records against underlying records which were either individually material or where there was potential for errors to accumulate to material amounts included:

o Testing of energy consumption, scope 1 and 2 emissions, water and waste consumption at 13 company facilities in scope of the reporting.

o Testing of scope 3 emissions across the 10 calculated scope 3 emissions categories.