Illumina CEO Francis DeSouza resigns

June 11 (Reuters) - The CEO of gene-sequencing machine
maker Illumina Francis DeSouza has resigned from the
group, it said on Sunday, weeks after he survived a challenge to
his board seat from activist investor Carl Icahn.
In May Icahn secured a seat for one of his three nominees to
Illumina's board, marking a partial victory for him and his
months-long proxy battle to remove DeSouza.
The company said on Sunday senior vice president and General
Counsel Charles Dadswell will take over as interim CEO while a
replacement for DeSouza is found. DeSouza will stay on in an
advisory capacity until July 31, it added.
DeSouza survived the challenge to his board seat from Icahn
last month by securing more than twice the number of shareholder
votes than his challenger received.
Icahn has been a vocal critic of the company's $7.1 billion
acquisition of cancer diagnostic test maker Grail.
Illumina earlier this month filed an appeal against an order
from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that demanded it
divest Grail on competition concerns.
(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason
Neely and Jan Harvey)