April 9 (Reuters) - Illumina said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Joydeep Goswami will leave the gene sequencing company and be succeeded by former Summit Therapeutics' executive Ankur Dhingra.

Goswami, who has more than two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, was the CFO since early 2023 and will serve as an adviser till June 30, the company said.

Prior to Summit, Dhingra was the CFO at medical test maker CareDx. He has also spent about 18 years at equipment maker Agilent Technologies.

Illumina has also reaffirmed its forecast for the first quarter and full-year 2024.

The company had in February forecast its annual core business revenue to be nearly flat as subdued demand for its genetic testing tools and diagnostics products extends into this year.

Illumina had said in December it would divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail after the companies battled both U.S. and European antitrust enforcers for more than two years and faced fierce opposition from activist investor Carl Icahn.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)