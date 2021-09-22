Illumina : EU Court ruling on Altice provides boost for antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators
received a boost from Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday
as it upheld a record fine against French telecom company Altice
for jumping the gun on its bid for PT Portugal.
The decision empowers the European Commission as it
investigates U.S. life sciences company Illumina for
closing its takeover of cancer detection test-maker Grail
without first securing EU approval.
Acting before approval, or jumping the gun, is a major
offence under EU merger rules, with fines for violations of up
to 10% of a company's global turnover. Altice's 125-million-euro
($146.7 million) fine was the biggest the European Commission
has imposed to date for such an offence.
The Luxembourg-based General Court reduced the fine by 6.22
million euros, but did not cancel it.
The judges said in their ruling the reduction was because
Altice informed the Commission of the transaction before the
share purchase agreement was signed and that "immediately after
that signing, it sent to the Commission a case team allocation
request relating to its file".
The Commission in its 2018 decision said Altice had breached
EU merger rules by exercising decisive influence and veto rights
over the Portuguese company before securing regulatory clearance
for the deal.
Altice can appeal to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's
highest, but only on points of law.
In 2017, Facebook was handed a 110-million-euro fine for
giving misleading information during the EU review of its
WhatsApp bid. The sanctions did not affect both deals, which
were approved.
The case is T-425/18 Altice Europe v Commission.
($1 = 0.8522 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)