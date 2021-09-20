Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Illumina, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
Illumina : EU regulators impose interim measures against Illumina in Grail deal

09/20/2021 | 03:36pm BST
FILE PHOTO: A building on the campus at the world headquarters of Illumina is shown in San Diego

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday announced interim measures against U.S. life sciences company Illumina for for closing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail deal before gaining approval.

"These measures aim to restore and maintain effective competition while the Commission's review of the acquisition of Grail by Illumina is pending," the European Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 352 M - 3 184 M
Net income 2021 721 M - 527 M
Net cash 2021 1 689 M - 1 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 576 M 65 576 M 47 974 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 7 825
Free-Float 74,8%
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 447,01 $
Average target price 460,56 $
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.20.81%65 576
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.13%234 792
DANAHER CORPORATION46.09%231 682
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.26.79%123 426
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG39.64%77 234
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION30.90%74 438