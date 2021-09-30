Log in
Illumina : Expands Presence in Latin America

09/30/2021 | 09:16am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced the creation of Illumina Colombia S.A.S. and Illumina México Productos de Biotecnología marking our commitment to expand genomics in Latin America and increase the level of support for our local customers and partners.

"Colombia is the second largest country by population in South America and México is one of Illumina's largest market for genomics in Latin America," said Nicole Berry, General Manager for the Americas at Illumina. "We have been investing in and growing and expanding our business in Latin America over the past few years. The time is right for us to increase our presence further in Colombia and México through the establishment of these local Illumina legal entities."

The entities will help advance Illumina's clinical business in Colombia and México, with a focus on key healthcare systems and hospitals. In addition, the entities will support local and nearby Illumina channel partners across Latin America, including countries in the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The entities will ensure Illumina's customers are able to keep their instruments functional and receive the very best training on the latest products.

Looking ahead, these new entities will work closer with Illumina customers and channel partners to execute key local partnership, not only in those countries, but throughout Latin America.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Brian Blanchett
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
+1.646.355.2111
+44(0) 7500 105665
kbirmingham@illumina.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-expands-presence-in-latin-america-301388166.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
