Illumina, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ILMN) added to S&P 1000

Illumina, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The group's products are for genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, university institutions, clinical research organizations, and biotechnology companies. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (84.1%): tools and instruments for sequencing, genotyping, genetic expression, etc.; - sales of services (15.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.4%), Americas (3.6%), Europe (25.3%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (10.2%) and China/Taiwan/Hong Kong (8.5%).

Related indices S&P 500