Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Illumina, Inc.    ILMN

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Illumina : New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale

01/11/2021 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Illumina Connected Analytics: Connect, see, and read data directly in the cloud

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is transforming genomic data bottlenecks into catalysts with the launch of Illumina Connected Analytics (ICA). This new and integrated bioinformatics solution provides a comprehensive, private, cloud-based data platform that empowers customers to manage, analyze, and explore large volumes of multi-omic data in a secure, scalable, and flexible environment.

“Illumina Connected Analytics has appeared at a critical time for our research group—just as our analysis needs have started exceeding our existing capability,” noted Dan Spiegelman from Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital in Canada. “The scalability of the joint genotyping tools has enabled us to perform analyses larger than any we have attempted before, in a surprisingly short timeframe. This platform not only meets our current needs but will allow us room to grow our analyses to petabase scale.”

Accessible through a web portal or through a rich set of APIs, ICA reduces the extra work and possible human-error associated with combining multiple datasets, through a direct sequencer-to-platform transfer of data onto the private Illumina cloud. With security and compliance at the core, the data is able to be seen, read, automatically processed, analyzed and shared securely. Optimized for high-throughput, ICA also supports the complex storage, aggregation, and querying of multi-omic sequencing and array data from around the world.

“In our mission to understand Leukemia and bring those benefits to patients, we need a solution that provides security, privacy, scalability, speed, and cost effectiveness for our workflows,” said Niroshan Nadarajah, Head of Bioinformatics, at the Munich Leukemia Laboratory in Munich, Germany. “Illumina Connected Analytics enables us to meet those goals by shifting our informatics to the cloud—positioning us for further collaboration and growth as we push the boundaries of advanced diagnostics.”

Harnessing the technology brought from the 2020 acquisition of BlueBee, ICA is advancing Illumina’s cloud portfolio by giving users the flexibility to run custom analyses and access industry leading options, including award-winning Illumina informatics solutions, such as the DRAGENTM Bio-IT Platform. Designed for the unprecedented scale in the next decade of sequencing, ICA uniquely provides customers the ability to manage the vast amount of genomic data being generated on our installed base of more than 17,000 sequencing systems today and into the future.

“The launch of Illumina Connected Analytics honors our steadfast commitment to empowering customers with their data insights by delivering a secure data exchange private cloud designed for genomics,” said Susan Tousi, Chief Product Officer at Illumina. “Coupled with some of the best data science, machine learning, and tertiary analysis tools that will be provided on the platform, this software will enable our customers to truly explore their data, discover insights and unlock the power of the genome.”

Illumina Connected Analytics will be available on January 28, 2021. For more information, visit our website.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the expectation for lower costs related to the storing and managing of genomic data costs. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services; (ii) our ability to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; and (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ILLUMINA, INC.
02:11pILLUMINA : New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive S..
BU
02:07pILLUMINA : Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers S..
BU
01:41pGrail in Minimum Residual Disease Collaborations With Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bri..
DJ
01/07ILLUMINA : Insider Sales at Illumina (ILMN) are Significant and Extend the Selli..
MT
01/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend at Illumina
MT
01/06INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Illumina
MT
01/05ILLUMINA : and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Varia..
BU
2020ILLUMINA : Piper Sandler Upgrades Illumina to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts P..
MT
2020ILLUMINA : to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations
BU
2020ILLUMINA : Insiders Make Significant Stock Sales in Illumina (ILMN) Shares Exten..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 170 M - -
Net income 2020 542 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 423 M 55 423 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 324,53 $
Last Close Price 379,61 $
Spread / Highest target 9,32%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay T. Flatley Executive Chairman
Robert P. Ragusa Senior Vice President-Global Quality & Operations
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.2.60%55 423
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.99%203 043
DANAHER CORPORATION9.61%172 970
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.08%96 249
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.38%84 502
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG6.34%58 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ