Illumina : Summary of Remarks

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ILMN Q420 Summary of Prepared Remarks Sequencing Consumables $599M +5% +20% Management Commentary - Over 43% of sequencing consumable shipments in 2020 were to clinical customers. Clinical sequencing cons grew ~8% in 2020 o Oncology testing represented ~20% of sequencing cons shipments in 2020

o Reproductive health represented ~12%

o Genetic disease testing represented ~10% -Research and Applied shipments of ~$1.2B represented j st nder 57% of o r seq encing Microarrays Consumables Total Consumables Sequencing Instruments Microarrays Instruments Total Instruments Total Products Sequencing Service & Other Microarrays Service & Other Total Service & Other $87M -6% +40% +3% -% +22% +29% -20% $145M -1% +27% $831M +2% +23% $106M $16M $122M -15% -6% -13% +7% -16% +3% - Down Yr/Yr due to IVD partnership revenue Total Revenue $953M -% +20% - Record revenue and orders in the quarter Q420 Americas $495M EMEA Asia Pacific Greater China $285M $77M $96M Yr/Yr -2% +2% +5% +3% Qtr/Qtr +14% +34% +24% +16% Management Commentary -Lower Yr/Yr primarily driven by IVD partnership and lower DTC revenue, partially offset by sequencing consumables. - Record sequencing product revenue in Q4 driven by - Record revenue driven by instrument revenue fromclinical NovaSeq - Highest sequencing instrument revenue quarter since 2017 driven in part by growing demand in hospitals. Sequencing Updates Management Commentary High-Throughput (HT): - Q4 NovaSeq pull-through at highest level of year at >$1.2M per instrument. NovaSeq & HiSeq - Expect NovaSeq pull-through to continue at pre-pandemic levels of $1.1M to $1.2M per year in 2021. - Booked second highest NovaSeq units during Q4 - Ended year with ~1,000 active HiSeq units. Expect continued HiSeq to NovaSeq adoption Mid-Throughput (MT): - 2020 marked the 2nd consecutive year of record placements NextSeq - Mid-throughput consumable revenue grew in 2020 Low-Throughput (LT): MiSeq, - Added >500 new low-throughput customers in 2020, bringing our total to >6,100 MiniSeq & iSeq - Record low-throughput consumable revenue in the fourth quarter Q420 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights You are encouraged to review the GAAP reconciliation of the following non-GAAP measures at the end of this summary. Gross margin 66.9% -330bps -50bps Management Commentary - Lower Yr/Yr primarily due to a one-time inventory write down in Q4, one-time IVD partnership revenue in Q419 and higher freight costs related to COVID 19 Operating expenses $439M +$67M +$74M -Higher Qtr/Qtr as expected, reflecting the extra week in the fourth quarter, variable compensation expenses and other investments Operating margin Tax rate 20.9% -1,010bps -10bps -50bps +360bps - Net income attributable to Illumina stockholders EPS attributable to Illumina stockholders (diluted) $179M $1.22 -$73M -28% +$29M +20% Up Qtr/Qtr due to a discrete charge related to a tax structure initiative and discrete tax benefits in Q320 related to prior year return adjustments Q420 Cash Flow from Operations -$37M DSO Capital expenditures Free cash flow Cash, cash equivalents & short-term Investments 50 days -$62M $344M $3.5B Yr/Yr -5 days +$5M -$42M +$58M Qtr/Qtr $253M -3 days +$14M +$239M +$148M Management Commentary - Driven by revenue linearity Guidance FY21 Guidance To grow in the range of 17 to 20% Management CommentaryFY21 Revenue -$3.79B to $3.89B or an increase of ~$599 million at the midpoint - We expect: o Total sequencing revenue to grow ~20%;

o Sequencing consumable growth of ~20%;

o Sequencing system revenue to grow ~33% FY21 Non-GAAP GM Modestly improve from 2020 -Reflecting increased leverage from higher volumes and cost saving initiatives partially offset by product mix, and IVD partnership revenue in Q120. - As volumes increase and freight charges normalize, we expect FY21 Operating Margin To be ~24% - As volumes increase and freight charges normalize, we expect operating margins to improve in 2H 2021 and be above FY averageiii 2H 2021 d bbFY FY21 Non-GAAP Other Income To be ~$40M lower than 2020

- Due to gains in Q420, lower interest rates, and shorter duration investments in anticipation of the close of the GRAIL acquisition. FY21 GAAP Diluted EPS $4.76 - $5.01

- Guidance excludes the potential impact of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which is expected to close in 2H 2021. FY21 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $5.10 - $5.35 - Guidance excludes the potential impact of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which is expected to close in 2H 2021. Q121 Revenue Q121 Non-GAAP GM Q121 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Q121 Guidance High-single digit growth vs Q120 Qtr/Qtr improvement Qtr/Qtr decline Q121 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Slightly higher Management Commentary - Q120 revenue was $859M - Raising our previous expectations - Similar to historical seasonality Qtr/Qtr Statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures The company reports non-GAAP results for diluted net income per share, net income, gross margins, operating expenses, operating margins, other income, and free cash flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company's financial measures under GAAP include substantial charges such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense associated with the company's convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash, and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. Additionally, non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company's board of directors to measure, in part, management's performance and determine significant elements of management's compensation. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables of this release. Use of forward-looking statements This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) the impact to our business and operating results of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (iii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iv) our ability to adjust our operating expenses to align with our revenue expectations; (v) the outcome of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, Inc.; (vi) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (vii) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (viii) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ix) the impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services; (x) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; (xi) our ability to obtain regulatory clearance for our products from government agencies; (xii) our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets, and grow our business; (xiii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; and (xiv) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, December 29, January 3, December 29, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 406 $ 443 $ 1,080 $ 1,051 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (33) (104) (554) 745 Net cash used in financing activities (331) (115) (766) (897) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7 3 8 (1) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49 227 (232) 898 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,761 1,815 2,042 1,144 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,810 $ 2,042 $ 1,810 $ 2,042 Calculation of free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities (b) $ 406 $ 443 $ 1,080 $ 1,051 Purchases of property and equipment (62) (57) (189) (209) Free cash flow (a) $ 344 $ 386 $ 891 $ 842 (a) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is useful to management as it is one of the metrics used to evaluate our performance and to compare us with other companies in our industry. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. (b) Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2019 included an $84 million payment of the accreted debt discount related to the conversions of our 2019 Notes. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS: Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, December 29, January 3, December 29, 2021 2019 2021 2019 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.61 $ 4.45 $ 6.74 Cost of revenue (b) 0.05 0.04 0.21 0.23 Research and development costs (b) - 0.01 0.01 0.02 Selling, general and administrative costs (b) 0.40 0.14 0.98 0.36 Other (income) expense, net (b) (0.99) 0.08 (1.60) (0.47) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c) 0.07 (0.09) 0.02 (0.11) Income tax benefit (d) (0.06) (0.09) (0.18) (0.20) Tax expense related to increase in valuation allowance (e) - - 0.42 - Tax expense related to cost-sharing arrangement (f) - - 0.19 - Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted (a) $ 1.22 $ 1.70 $ 4.50 $ 6.57 RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS: Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, December 29, January 3, December 29, 2021 2019 2021 2019 GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders $ 257 $ 239 $ 656 $ 1,002 Cost of revenue (b) 8 6 32 34 Research and development costs (b) - 1 1 3 Selling, general and administrative costs (b) 59 21 145 54 Other (income) expense, net (b) (146) 13 (236) (70) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c) 10 (14) 3 (16) Income tax benefit (d) (9) (14) (27) (31) Tax expense related to increase in valuation allowance (e) - - 62 - Tax expense related to cost-sharing arrangement (f) - - 28 - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders (a) $ 179 $ 252 $ 664 $ 976 All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided. (a) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders exclude the effect of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company's board of directors to measure, in part, management's performance anddetermine significant elements of management's compensation. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future core operating performance. (b) Refer to our "Itemized Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Operations as a Percent of Revenue," below, for the components of these amounts. (c) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments listed.

(d) Amounts represent tax deductions taken in excess of stock compensation cost.

(e) Amount represents tax expense related to the valuation allowance established against the deferred tax asset for California research and development credits. (f) Amount represents tax expense related to the finalization of the Altera court case which determined stock-based compensation must be included in intercompany cost sharing payments. (Dollars in millions) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE: Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, December 29, January 3, December 29, 2021 2019 2021 2019 GAAP gross profit (b) $ 630 66.1 % $ 662 69.5 % $ 2,203 68.0 % $ 2,467 69.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7 0.7 % 6 0.7 % 28 0.9 % 34 1.0 % Expenses related to COVID-19 (c) 1 0.1 % - - 6 0.2 % - - Income related to COVID-19 (d) - - - - (4) (0.1) % - - Restructuring (e) - - - - 2 - - - Non-GAAP gross profit (a) $ 638 66.9 % $ 668 70.2 % $ ,235 69.0 % $ 2,501 70.6 % GAAP research and development expense $ 200 20.9 % $ 161 16.9 % $ 682 21.1 % $ 647 18.3 % Expenses related to COVID-19 (c) - - - - (4) (0.1) % - - Income related to COVID-19 (d) - - - - 3 - - - Restructuring (e) - - (1) (0.1) % - - (3) (0.1) % Non-GAAP research and development $ 200 20.9 % $ 160 16.8 % $ 681 21.0 % $ 644 18.2 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 298 31.2 % $ 233 24.4 % $ 941 29.0 % $ 835 23.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets - - (1) (0.1) % (1) - (2) - Acquisition-related expenses (f) (52) (5.4) % (12) (1.3) % (158) (4.8) % (43) (1.2) % Expenses related to COVID-19 (c) (9) (0.9) % - - (18) (0.5) % - - Gain on litigation (g) 2 0.2 % - - 27 0.9 % - - Income related to COVID-19 (d) - - - - 3 - - - Restructuring (e) - - (8) (0.8) % 2 - (9) (0.3) % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 239 25.1 % $ 212 22.2 % $ 796 24.6 % $ 781 22.0 % GAAP operating profit $ 132 13.9 % $ 268 28.1 % $ 580 17.9 % $ 985 27.8 % Cost of revenue 8 0.9 % 6 0.7 % 32 1.0 % 34 1.0 % Research and development costs - - 1 0.1 % 1 - 3 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative costs 59 6.1 % 21 2.1 % 145 4.5 % 54 1.5 % Non-GAAP operating profit (a) $ 199 20.9 % $ 296 31.0 % $ 758 23.4 % $ 1,076 30.4 % GAAP other income, net $ 166 17.4 % $ 1 0.1 % $ 276 8.5 % $ 133 3.8 % Non-cash interest expense (h) 12 1.3 % 11 1.2 % 43 1.3 % 49 1.4 % Strategic investment related (gain) loss, net (i) (159) (16.7) % 2 0.1 % (300) (9.2) % (66) (1.9) % Loss on derivative assets (j) - - - - 25 0.8 % - - Bridge facility fees (k) 3 0.3 % - - 3 - - - (Gain) loss on contingent value right (l) (2) (0.2) % - - (7) (0.2) % 1 - Gains on deconsolidation (m) - - - - - - (54) (1.5) % Non-GAAP other income, net (a) $ 20 2.1 % $ 14 1.4 % $ 40 1.2 % $ 63 1.8 % All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided. (a) Non-GAAP gross profit, included within non-GAAP operating profit, is a key measure of the effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing processes, product mix and the average selling prices of our products and services. Non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP other income, net, exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. (b) Reconciling amounts are recorded in cost of revenue.

(c) Amounts consist of direct and incremental expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily a one-time allowance paid to employees working remotely to help with additional expenses, write-off of unused COVID-19 lab equipment, premium pay for onsite essential workers, employee testing, incremental cleaning, and personal protective equipment. (d) Amounts consist of direct and incremental income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily payroll-related credits earned in Singapore. (e) Amounts consist primarily of employee costs, net of adjustments, related to restructuring.

(f) Amount for Q4 2020 consists primarily of acquisition-related expenses related to the pending acquisition of GRAIL. Amount for fiscal year 2020 consists primarily of expenses related to the Continuation Advances and Reverse Termination Fee paid to Pacific Biosciences and expenses related to the pending acquisition of GRAIL. Amounts for Q4 and fiscal year 2019 consist primarily of expenses related to the Pacific Biosciences acquisition which was terminated on January 2, 2020. (g) Amount consists of a gain related to a patent litigation judgement.

(h) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash. (i) Amounts consist primarily of mark-to-market adjustments and impairments from our strategic investments.

(j) Amounts consist of fair value adjustments on our derivative assets related to the terminated acquisition with Pacific Biosciences. (k) Amounts consist of expenses related to the bridge facility commitment obtained in advance of the acquisition of GRAIL. (l) Amounts consist of fair value adjustments related to our contingent value right received from Helix.

(m) Amount consists of the $39 million gain recognized as a result of the Helix deconsolidation and a $15 million gain that resulted from the settlement of a contingency related to the deconsolidation of GRAIL in 2017. (Dollar in millions) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP TAX PROVISION:GAAP tax provision Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (a) Income tax benefit (b) Non-GAAP tax provision Three Months Ended January 3, 2021 $ 41 (10) 9 $ 40 (a) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed in our "Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Attributable to Illumina Stockholders". (b) Amount represents tax deductions taken in excess of stock compensation cost. 13.8 % 18.4 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (unaudited) Our future performance and financial results are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the guidance set forth below. Some of the factors that could affect our financial results are stated above in this press release. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in the public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 10, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information. Fiscal Year 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share (a) $4.76 - $5.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.18 Non-cash interest expense (b) 0.24 Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c) (0.08) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (a) $5.10 - $5.35 (a) Guidance excludes the potential impact of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021. (b) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash. (c) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed. Attachments Original document

