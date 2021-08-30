Log in
Illumina : To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

08/30/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2021
    Fireside Chat at 11:00 am Pacific Time (2:00 pm Eastern Time)

The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Brian Blanchett
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
+1.646.355.2111
kbirmingham@illumina.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-webcast-upcoming-investor-conference-301365472.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
