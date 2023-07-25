SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, and Pillar Biosciences Inc., the pioneers of Decision Medicine™, today announced a strategic partnership to make Pillar's suite of oncology assays commercially available globally as part of the Illumina portfolio of oncology products. The agreement will result in an unprecedented offering of complementary next-generation sequencing solutions that will enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness of oncology testing through advanced sequencing techniques, improving patient access to personalized cancer treatment options.

"We are proud to partner with Pillar to provide products that will improve care for patients with advanced and high-risk cancer," said Phil Febbo, chief medical officer of Illumina. "By leveraging Pillar's targeted sequencing technology alongside Illumina's state-of-the-art sequencing and bioinformatics solutions, we will enable rapid and focused genomic profiling of tumors, which is essential to facilitate personalized therapy in healthcare systems across the globe."

Pillar's targeted assays help oncologists and researchers identify mutations that drive tumor growth. This knowledge is pivotal in making informed decisions about cancer treatment. By gaining an understanding of the genomic landscape of the tumor, clinicians can tailor treatment options such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies to suit each patient's needs. This personalized approach has the potential to result in more effective and precise interventions.

"Pillar Biosciences is committed to enabling global access to our high-value genomic profiling assays to empower better-informed precision patient treatment," said Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences. "This agreement will facilitate seamless integration between Pillar Biosciences assays and Illumina sequencers, delivering a streamlined workflow and complementary product offerings and leading to faster turnaround times for patients."

Pillar's suite of oncology assays can be used on any of Illumina's sequencers. Assay offering will depend on the region. Commercial availability of Pillar's assays through Illumina is set to begin this month.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes the selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions, including the FDA-approved oncoReveal™ CDx pan-cancer solid tumor IVD, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, and decentralize the testing process, reducing diagnostic costs and improving access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, and several others in various stages of development, including a comprehensive liquid biopsy assay and tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA and Shanghai, China. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023 we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

