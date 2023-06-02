Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Illumina, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
199.09 USD   +1.24%
07:53aIllumina board appoints Hologic CEO as non-exec chairman
RE
07:31aIllumina's Board of Directors elects two experienced Independent Directors to Board
PR
06/01What makes us human? Primate genome study offers some clues
RE
Illumina board appoints Hologic CEO as non-exec chairman

06/02/2023 | 07:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - Illumina Inc said on Friday it had elected two new independent board members, including Hologic Inc CEO Stephen MacMillan as the non-executive chairperson, with immediate effect.

The genetic sequencing equipment maker also appointed Edwards Lifesciences Chief Financial Officer Scott B. Ullem to the board, the company said in a statement.

These appointments follow activist investor Carl Icahn mustering enough shareholder support last month to oust Illumina's board chair John Thompson and install one of his board nominees, Andrew Teno.

However, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza survived a challenge to his board seat from Icahn.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 1.19% 85.23 Delayed Quote.12.89%
HOLOGIC, INC. 0.33% 79.15 Delayed Quote.5.45%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -3.37% 21.81 Delayed Quote.-56.94%
ILLUMINA, INC. 1.24% 199.09 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.28% 332.58 Delayed Quote.38.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 931 M - -
Net income 2023 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 393x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31 476 M 31 476 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 530
Free-Float 79,1%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.-1.54%31 476
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.69%200 336
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.49%171 702
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.03%108 813
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.30%74 041
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.15%64 106
