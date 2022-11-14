Advanced search
ILMN
ILMN
US4523271090
ILLUMINA, INC.
(ILMN)
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
234.57
USD
-3.37%
05:50p
Illumina cuts 5% of its workforce
RE
04:53p
Illumina, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21a
Piper Sandler Lowers Price Target on Illumina to $300 From $320, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Illumina cuts 5% of its workforce
11/14/2022 | 05:50pm EST
(Reuters) - Illumina Inc said on Monday it was cutting 5% of its global workforce to realign its operating expenses amid macro-economic challenges.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
4 571 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-3 967 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
361 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-9,88x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
38 183 M
38 183 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
8,43x
EV / Sales 2023
7,45x
Nbr of Employees
9 825
Free-Float
79,4%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
242,74 $
Average target price
258,63 $
Spread / Average Target
6,54%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joydeep Goswami
Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
John Wendell Thompson
Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo
Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis
CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.
-36.19%
38 183
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
-19.27%
212 266
DANAHER CORPORATION
-17.63%
197 278
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
-26.22%
93 675
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
0.09%
60 902
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
-22.70%
58 765
