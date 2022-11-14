Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Illumina, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
234.57 USD   -3.37%
05:50pIllumina cuts 5% of its workforce
RE
04:53pIllumina, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21aPiper Sandler Lowers Price Target on Illumina to $300 From $320, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Illumina cuts 5% of its workforce

11/14/2022 | 05:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - Illumina Inc said on Monday it was cutting 5% of its global workforce to realign its operating expenses amid macro-economic challenges.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 571 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 967 M - -
Net Debt 2022 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 183 M 38 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
EV / Sales 2023 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 825
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 242,74 $
Average target price 258,63 $
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joydeep Goswami Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
John Wendell Thompson Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.-36.19%38 183
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.27%212 266
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.63%197 278
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.22%93 675
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.09%60 902
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-22.70%58 765