Illumina cuts 5% of its workforce

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc said on Monday
it was cutting 5% of its global workforce to realign its
operating expenses as stubborn inflation and a strong dollar
weigh on the genetic sequencing equipment maker's business.
The company said it was expecting to take a
restructuring charge, which would include expenses related to
optimizing its facilities, in the fourth quarter.
The layoffs come on the back of a near $4 billion
impairment
it took in the third quarter related to its cancer test
unit
GRAIL
.
The company, which is in the process of launching its
next-generation NovaSeq X DNA sequencing systems, has over 9,100
employees globally, according to its website.
