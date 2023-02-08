Advanced search
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
2023-02-08
208.25 USD   -3.47%
09:56aSVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Illumina to $250 From $249, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:45aJPMorgan Lowers Illumina's Price Target to $271 From $300, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:41aIllumina fights EU order to divest Grail
RE
Illumina fights EU order to divest Grail

02/08/2023 | 09:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illumina's global headquarters is pictured in San Diego, California

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. life science company Illumina on Wednesday took its case to senior EU and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing to argue against an EU antitrust order that it divests cancer detection test maker Grail Inc.

Illumina had completed a takeover of Grail in August 2021, without securing European Union regulatory approval. The European Commission ordered Illumina in December to unwind the deal, three months after it had blocked the merger on concerns the deal would stifle innovation.

Illumina has said the EU competition enforcer should not have examined the case as the companies do not meet a revenue threshold stipulated by EU merger rules.

"We disagree that the Commission has jurisdiction to review the Grail transaction and believe that divestment is not proportional to the speculative harm the Commission has alleged," Illumina said in a statement ahead of the hearing.

"Any divestment order should be stayed until our appeal of the Commission's prohibition decision has been resolved," it said.

Companies usually take the opportunity at such hearings to persuade senior EU and national competition officials of the pro-competitive advantages of their deals.

Illumina has three appeals pending in Europe's top courts, against the EU enforcer's ruling that it jumped the gun by closing the deal without securing approval, the EU's subsequent veto, and the EU decision to examine the case in the first place.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ILLUMINA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 575 M - -
Net income 2022 -4 263 M - -
Net Debt 2022 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 936 M 33 936 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
EV / Sales 2023 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 825
Free-Float 79,4%
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 215,74 $
Average target price 248,13 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joydeep Goswami Chief Financial Officer
John Wendell Thompson Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.3.21%33 936
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.89%229 789
DANAHER CORPORATION0.22%193 728
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.63%89 427
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.00%68 880
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.27%63 931