Illumina : laments EU regulators' pause into Grail deal probe

Illumina Inc on Thursday deplored EU antitrust
regulators' decision to suspend temporarily their investigation
into its planned purchase of Grail Inc, saying that the
cancer test maker was crucial to patients.
The European Commission hit the pause button on Wednesday
while waiting for Illumina to provide requested data, an EU
filing showed.
The EU executive, which had previously set a Nov. 29
deadline for its decision on the deal, will announce a new
deadline once it has received the information, in line with its
policy.
Illumina was not happy with the EU halt but said that it was
confident that the EU investigation would resume shortly and the
deal ultimately approved.
"We are disappointed that the EC has chosen to delay its
review of our re-acquisition of Grail given the importance of
bringing Grail's life-saving test to as many patients as
possible as quickly as possible," General Counsel Charles
Dadswell said in a statement.
"We continue to work around the clock to meet the EC’s
substantial demands and have already produced more than one
million documents after receiving the EC's document request only
10 days ago," he said.
The EU competition watchdog last month warned that the deal
could restrain innovation which could require Illumina to offer
concessions to address its concerns.
The $8 billion cash-and-stock deal for startup Grail will
see Illumina buy out investors including Amazon founder
Jeff Bezos to regain control of a company it spun out five years
ago.
