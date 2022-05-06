Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case

May 6 (Reuters) - A Delaware jury on Friday ordered Illumina
Inc to pay more than $333 million to a U.S. unit of
Chinese genetic analysis company BGI Genomics after
finding that Illumina's DNA-sequencing systems infringed two
patents.
The jury also said https://tmsnrt.rs/39K62Cz Illumina
infringed the patents willfully, and that three patents it had
accused BGI's Complete Genomics unit of infringing were invalid.
BGI and Illumina are both major providers of genome-analysis
technology used to detect genetic diseases. The companies have
been embroiled in a global legal battle over their respective
sequencing technologies, with court cases in countries including
Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Turkey.
Illumina's stock was down more than 14% Friday following the
verdict.
Illumina previously won $8 million from BGI in a jury
verdict in San Francisco and a ban on U.S. sales of some BGI
products.
In the Delaware case, San Jose, California-based Complete
Genomics Inc, a BGI subsidiary, had challenged Illumina's
"two-channel" sequencing systems and kits to prepare DNA
fragments for sequencing of violating its patent rights.
An Illumina spokesperson said the company plans to appeal
and that the verdict should not affect its ability to supply its
customers.
An attorney for Complete Genomics said the company was
pleased with the award, which the judge could multiply based the
jury's finding of willful infringement.
Illumina also said Friday in a filing with the U.S.
Securities & Exchange Commission that it may have to pay
interest and an ongoing royalty until the patents expire in 2029
if it loses on appeal.
