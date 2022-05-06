Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Illumina, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
249.05 USD   -14.63%
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:14pILLUMINA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Recover Losses on Late Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case

05/06/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A new office building housing genetic research company Illumina is shown in San Diego, California

May 6 (Reuters) - A Delaware jury on Friday ordered Illumina Inc to pay more than $333 million to a U.S. unit of Chinese genetic analysis company BGI Genomics after finding that Illumina's DNA-sequencing systems infringed two patents.

The jury also said https://tmsnrt.rs/39K62Cz Illumina infringed the patents willfully, and that three patents it had accused BGI's Complete Genomics unit of infringing were invalid.

BGI and Illumina are both major providers of genome-analysis technology used to detect genetic diseases. The companies have been embroiled in a global legal battle over their respective sequencing technologies, with court cases in countries including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Illumina's stock was down more than 14% Friday following the verdict.

Illumina previously won $8 million from BGI in a jury verdict in San Francisco and a ban on U.S. sales of some BGI products.

In the Delaware case, San Jose, California-based Complete Genomics Inc, a BGI subsidiary, had challenged Illumina's "two-channel" sequencing systems and kits to prepare DNA fragments for sequencing of violating its patent rights.

An Illumina spokesperson said the company plans to appeal and that the verdict should not affect its ability to supply its customers.

An attorney for Complete Genomics said the company was pleased with the award, which the judge could multiply based the jury's finding of willful infringement.

Illumina also said Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission that it may have to pay interest and an ongoing royalty until the patents expire in 2029 if it loses on appeal. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; additional reporting by Raghavi Kasa; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD. 3.01% 66.46 End-of-day quote.-24.31%
ILLUMINA, INC. -14.63% 249.05 Delayed Quote.-23.32%
All news about ILLUMINA, INC.
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:14pILLUMINA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Recover Losses on Late Friday
MT
02:17pIllumina Q1 Non-GAAP EPS Falls, Revenue Increases; Reiterates 2022 Guidance -- Shares T..
MT
02:16pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Sinking with Broader Friday Markets
MT
01:18pEquities Indices Drop Midday After April Jobs Growth Beats Expectations
MT
01:03pMIDDAY REPORT : US Equity Indices Drop, Treasury Yields Continue March Higher After April ..
MT
12:05pSVB Securities Adjusts Price Target for Illumina to $350 From $400, Maintains Market P..
MT
12:01pBarclays Adjusts Price Target for Illumina to $350 From $400, Maintains Equalweight Ra..
MT
11:59aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Illumina to $350 From $425, Maintains Equalwei..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLUMINA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 233 M - -
Net income 2022 364 M - -
Net cash 2022 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 127x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45 826 M 45 826 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,60x
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 825
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 291,72 $
Average target price 420,88 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Chairman
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Alex Aravanis CTO, Head-Research & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.-23.32%45 826
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.63%215 491
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.43%180 341
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-34.88%83 989
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-20.22%64 264
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.39%62 516