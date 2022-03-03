Illumina remedies on Grail bid unconvincing to EU antitrust regulators, sources say

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company
Illumina's offer to cut prices and allow rivals
continued access to its technologies has "yet to convince" EU
antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock
bid for Grail Inc, people familiar with the matter
said.
Such doubts could mean that Illumina may have to sweeten its
package of proposed remedies if it wants to win EU approval for
the acquisition of the cancer detection test maker which it
completed last August but is keeping as a separate company prior
to regulatory approval.
The European Commission declined to comment, saying its
investigation was ongoing.
Illumina said it was working constructively with the EU
competition enforcer.
"The submitted remedies underscore our commitment to our
oncology customers, to whom we have guaranteed continued supply
of our products, equal access to technology, and a significant
decrease in prices," the company said in a statement.
"Illumina will accelerate the adoption of GRAIL's test in
Europe years faster than GRAIL could on its own, saving tens of
thousands of lives in the EEA (European Economic Area) and
billions of euros in healthcare costs."
The Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the
deal in July last year and warned that it may hurt innovation
and competition in the market for cancer detection tests based
on sequencing technologies.
Illumina in January this year sought to address the concerns
with its offer of remedies.
Last month, the EU antitrust enforcer temporarily halted its
investigation while waiting for Illumina to provide requested
information.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop the deal.
Illumina spun off Grail in 2016 and kept a 12% stake.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels
Editing by Susan Fenton and Matthew Lewis)