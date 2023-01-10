Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Illumina, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILMN   US4523271090

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
194.45 USD   -6.20%
04:06pIllumina to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
PR
11:41aGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Pfizer, Shell, Ford...
MS
09:53aIllumina Goes to Court Over EU Order to Keep GRAIL Separate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Illumina to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. 

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer, and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results. 

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 844.394.5144 or +1.773.305.6867 outside North America, both with Conference ID 5339523.  To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com 

Media:
David McAlpine
+1.347.327.1336
pr@illumina.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-tuesday-february-7-2023-301718335.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ILLUMINA, INC.
04:06pIllumina to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, Fe..
PR
11:41aGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Pfizer, Shell, Ford...
MS
09:53aIllumina Goes to Court Over EU Order to Keep GRAIL Separate
MT
09:52aFOMO drives markets
MS
07:58aIllumina challenges EU order to keep Grail separate
RE
07:10aCancer-Detection Deal Tests Antitrust Merger Policy
AQ
01/09Transcript : Illumina, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Co..
CI
01/09Illumina, Nashville Biosciences Enter Agreement With Amgen for Whole Genome Sequencing ..
MT
01/09Illumina and Nashville Biosciences Announce Sequencing Agreement with Amgen
PR
01/05The Fed is a real buzzkill
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ILLUMINA, INC.
More recommendations