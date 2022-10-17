Advanced search
04:06pIllumina to Host Second Annual Virtual ESG Investor Event on Friday, October 28, 2022
PR
10/11Insider Sell: Illumina
MT
10/11Illumina, AstraZeneca Launch Strategic Research Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Target Discovery
MT
Illumina to Host Second Annual Virtual ESG Investor Event on Friday, October 28, 2022

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it will host its second annual virtual Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) focused investor event at 9:30 am Pacific Time (12:30 pm Eastern Time), Friday, October 28, 2022.

Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aimee Hoyt, Chief People Officer, John Frank, Chief Public Affairs Officer, and Sharon Vidal, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, will be joined by Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations for a presentation, fireside chat, and Q&A session for investors, analysts, and other interested parties regarding Illumina's ESG strategy and action plans.

Webcast Details
The webcast will begin at 9:30 am Pacific Time (12:30 pm Eastern Time) on Friday, October 28, 2022. Interested parties may register and access the event through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com or directly at Illumina Virtual ESG Investor Event. Attendees may submit questions in advance on the registration page.

To ensure timely connection, please join the webcast at least ten minutes before the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858-291-6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
David McAlpine
347-327-1336
PR@illumina.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-host-second-annual-virtual-esg-investor-event-on-friday-october-28-2022-301651197.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
