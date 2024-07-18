SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) previously announced on June 24, the company will present a Strategy Update on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 starting at 8:00am Pacific Time. The event will feature presentations by members of Illumina's executive team and conclude with a Q&A session.

Webcast Details

The webcast can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of Illumina's Investor Relations website at investor.illumina.com. We recommend that participants pre-register for the event on our website or using the following link: Illumina 2024 Strategy Update Registration. A replay will be posted on Illumina's Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

ir@illumina.com

Media:

Bonny Fowler

+1.740.641.5579

pr@illumina.com

