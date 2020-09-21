Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Illumina, Inc.    ILMN

ILLUMINA, INC.

(ILMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Illumina : to pay $8 billion for Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 07:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A new office building housing genetic research company Illumina is shown in San Diego, California

Gene sequencing company Illumina Inc will pay $8 billion in cash and stock to buy cancer screening startup Grail Inc, the companies said on Monday.

Grail, which is developing a blood test to identify early-stage cancers, was founded by Illumina as a separate company in 2016 and is backed by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

The deal would give Illumina access to Grail's test for early detection of cancer from blood called Galleri, which is expected to launch commercially in 2021.

Grail plans to follow Galleri with future blood-based tests for cancer diagnosis, detection and post-treatment monitoring of cancer patients, the companies said.

Earlier this month Grail, in which Illumina is the biggest shareholder with a near 14.5% stake, filed for a U.S. initial public offering, without disclosing the offering size.

Under the terms of the agreement, Grail stockholders, including Illumina, will receive $3.5 billion in cash and $4.5 billion in shares of Illumina common stock.

Grail stockholders will also receive future payments representing a tiered single-digit percentage of certain Grail-related revenue.

The Wall Street Journal first reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sequencing-firm-illumina-to-pay-7-1-billion-for-liquid-biopsy-firm-grail-11600682402?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=3 the deal on Monday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.79% 2954.91 Delayed Quote.59.91%
ILLUMINA, INC. -0.85% 295.5 Delayed Quote.-10.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ILLUMINA, INC.
07:54aILLUMINA : Sequencing Firm Illumina to Pay $7.1 Billion for Liquid-Biopsy Firm G..
DJ
07:41aILLUMINA : to pay $8 billion for Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail
RE
07:37aILLUMINA : Confirms Deal For Grail
DJ
07:29aJEFF BEZOS : Illumina to pay $8 billion for Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing fir..
RE
07:25aILLUMINA : to pay $8 bln for Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail
RE
07:03aILLUMINA : to Acquire GRAIL to Launch New Era of Cancer Detection
BU
06:15aILLUMINA : Sequencing Firm Illumina to Pay $7.1 Billion for Liquid-Biopsy Firm G..
DJ
09/16Illumina in talks to buy cancer testing startup Grail - Bloomberg News
RE
09/14ILLUMINA : Genomic Leaders Collaborate to Create Australia's First National COVI..
BU
09/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing company Grail files for U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 098 M - -
Net income 2020 529 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 85,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 143 M 43 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart ILLUMINA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Illumina, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 346,56 $
Last Close Price 295,50 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay T. Flatley Executive Chairman
Robert P. Ragusa Senior Vice President-Global Quality & Operations
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip G. Febbo Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLUMINA, INC.-10.92%43 143
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC32.07%169 728
DANAHER CORPORATION34.42%146 358
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.10.90%76 719
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.78.04%58 162
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-14.90%55 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group