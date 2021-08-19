Illuminator Investment : NTA 31 July 2021

19 August 2021
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED Release
ILLUMINATOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING AS AT 31 July 2021
Please find below information on the net tangible asset (NTA) backing for Illuminator Investment Company Limited (IIC):
|
NTA per ordinary share as at 31 July 2021
|
|
|
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
37.1
|
|
37.1
|
37.7
|
39.5
|
|
40.4
|
42.7
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
39.5
|
|
36.9
|
32.7
|
33.7
|
|
33.9
|
34.0
|
33.9
|
35.7
|
36.1
|
37.0
|
36.7
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
34.8
|
|
34.4
|
34.2
|
35.4
|
|
35.5
|
35.7
|
37.0
|
36.6
|
36.9
|
37.6
|
37.9
|
37.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
37.3
|
|
37.1
|
36.6
|
36.9
|
|
38.2
|
39.4
|
39.3
|
41.0
|
38.6
|
36.1
|
34.5
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
37.7
|
|
37.4
|
38.0
|
37.9
|
|
37.7
|
34.2
|
33.5
|
35.1
|
35.5
|
37.9
|
37.6
|
37.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
41.5
|
|
39.9
|
40.3
|
40.6
|
|
39.8
|
38.9
|
40.3
|
40.2
|
40.0
|
38.6
|
38.2
|
37.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
38.5
|
|
39.9
|
40.2
|
39.8
|
|
41.1
|
39.5
|
41.0
|
40.5
|
41.6
|
43.1
|
42.5
|
43.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
36.9
|
|
37.0
|
36.9
|
36.9
|
|
37.0
|
36.6
|
37.1
|
37.8
|
37.6
|
38.0
|
37.0
|
37.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
36.1
|
|
36.3
|
36.2
|
36.7
|
|
36.0
|
35.6
|
36.7
|
36.4
|
37.2
|
37.0
|
37.0
|
37.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
Jan1
|
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
Cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
34.1
|
|
34.9
|
35.6
|
35.5
|
|
34.6
|
34.2
|
34.9
|
34.9
|
35.0
|
34.7
|
34.4
|
35.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
NTA figures are unaudited.
-
NTA figures for the periods ended December are calculated upon the reviewed financial statements.
-
NTA figures for the periods ended June are calculated upon the audited financial statements.
-
Dividends are included in respect of the month they were paid and are fully franked
-
For the purpose of calculating the above figures, the Australian Equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (AIFRS) have been applied (other than for the NTA calculations prior to the introduction of AIFRS where Australian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (AGAAP) have been used).
Illuminator Investment Company Limited ABN 48 107 470 333
10 Murray Street, Hamilton NSW 2303 PO Box 413, Hamilton NSW 2303
Telephone 02 49202877 Facsimile 02 4920 2878 Email Address:mail@illuminator.com.au Web page: www.illuminator.com.au
Disclaimer
