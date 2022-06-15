Log in
    IIC   AU000000IIC5

ILLUMINATOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(IIC)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2021-05-06
0.3100 AUD   +3.33%
Illuminator Investment : NTA 31 May 2022

06/15/2022




15 June 2022

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED Release

ILLUMINATOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING AS AT 31 MAY 2022

Please find below information on the net tangible asset (NTA) backing for Illuminator Investment Company Limited (IIC):

NTA per ordinary share as at 31 May 2022

36.6

Monthly performance

2022

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

cents

NTA

39.8

39.6

39.7

38.8

36.6

Dividend

2021

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

cents

NTA

37.1

37.1

37.7

39.5

40.4

42.7

41.9

43.0

41.4

42.0

42.5

43.5

Dividend

1.00

2020

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

Cents

cents

NTA

39.5

36.9

32.7

33.7

33.9

34.0

33.9

35.7

36.1

37.0

36.7

36.7

Dividend

1.00

2019

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

34.8

34.4

34.2

35.4

35.5

35.7

37.0

36.6

36.9

37.6

37.9

37.5

Dividend

1.00

2018

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

37.3

37.1

36.6

36.9

38.2

39.4

39.3

41.0

38.6

36.1

34.5

33.7

Dividend

1.00

2017

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

37.7

37.4

38.0

37.9

37.7

34.2

33.5

35.1

35.5

37.9

37.6

37.4

Dividend

1.00

2016

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

41.5

39.9

40.3

40.6

39.8

38.9

40.3

40.2

40.0

38.6

38.2

37.8

Dividend

1.00

2015

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

38.5

39.9

40.2

39.8

41.1

39.5

41.0

40.5

41.6

43.1

42.5

43.6

Dividend

1.00

2014

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

36.9

37.0

36.9

36.9

37.0

36.6

37.1

37.8

37.6

38.0

37.0

37.8

Dividend

1.00

2013

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

Cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

36.1

36.3

36.2

36.7

36.0

35.6

36.7

36.4

37.2

37.0

37.0

37.2

Dividend

1.00

  1. NTA figures are unaudited.
  2. NTA figures for the periods ended December are calculated upon the reviewed financial statements.
  3. NTA figures for the periods ended June are calculated upon the audited financial statements.
  4. Dividends are included in respect of the month they were paid and are fully franked
  5. For the purpose of calculating the above figures, the Australian Equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (AIFRS) have been applied (other than for the NTA calculations prior to the introduction of AIFRS where Australian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (AGAAP) have been used).

Illuminator Investment Company Limited ABN 48 107 470 333

10 Murray Street, Hamilton NSW 2303 PO Box 413, Hamilton NSW 2303

Telephone 02 49202877 Facsimile 02 4920 2878 Email Address:mail@illuminator.com.au Web page: www.illuminator.com.au

Disclaimer

Illuminator Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net Debt 2021 0,25 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 1,33 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales 2021 41,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart ILLUMINATOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Illuminator Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Shane Pritchard Director
Enzo Pirillo Director & Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ILLUMINATOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.00%1
BLACKROCK, INC.-34.61%90 708
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.09%71 147
UBS GROUP AG-2.25%53 939
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.60%33 499
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.31%28 769