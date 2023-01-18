Advanced search
    ILA   CA45236R1010

ILOOKABOUT CORP.

(ILA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2023-01-16
0.3350 CAD   -1.47%
08:31aInsider Buys 5 Million Shares of Voxtur Stock
GL
01/10Mortgage Bank and Nonbank Servicer to Deploy Voxtur AOL in the First Quarter to Reduce Closing Costs for Homebuyers
CI
01/10Top Mortgage Bank and Nonbank Servicer to Offer Voxtur AOL™
GL
Insider Buys 5 Million Shares of Voxtur Stock

01/18/2023 | 08:31am EST
TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that Alan Qureshi, president of Blue Water Financial Technologies, the Company’s wholly owned capital markets division, purchased 5,279,874 common shares of Voxtur from certain existing shareholders of Voxtur at a purchase price of C$0.28 per common share.

This purchase demonstrates the confidence that Mr. Qureshi has in the Company’s prospects. He joins a number of other members of the management team that have substantial holdings. Now at 30.2%, this increasing percentage of management ownership is a strong indicator to the market.

"I am thrilled to continue to build my investment in Voxtur," said Mr. Qureshi. "I believe in the strength of the Blue Water - Voxtur combination. From where I sit, I see material synergies manifesting themselves every day. Ultimately, we are building a business that has meaningful cyclical and countercyclical growth drivers with the potential for resilient value creation."

Voxtur has seen significant growth in recent months thanks to the development of new technology and data-driven products, such as Appraisal Direct and Voxtur AOL, accretive acquisitions, and the addition to the management team of strong industry expertise. The Company remains committed to creating a digital future to enhance the consumer experience and lower the cost of homeownership.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; success of software activities; the competition for skilled personnel; expectations for other economic, business, environmental, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company, or the real estate industry generally; anticipated future production costs; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions; integration of acquired businesses; implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Tel: (416) 708-9764
jordan@voxtur.com


